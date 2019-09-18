QUEENSBURY — A commitment to community that goes beyond job descriptions or the bare minimum was the common bond that united this year’s class of The Post-Star's 20 Under 40 awards.
Recipients of the award and their families and friends gathered in Adirondack Hall on the SUNY Adirondack campus in Queensbury on Wednesday.
Michael Plank, an award winner, co-owner of Underwood Park CrossFit and pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Hudson Falls, said the recognition was an honor and he was thankful to those who nominated him.
Plank said he tries to help people become stronger and healthier at the gym and the church, and helping others is one of his main passions.
“It’s super humbling and honoring to know that many people believe in me and the young leaders and what we’re doing in the community,” Plank said.
Another winner, Kate Austin-Avon, owner of Advokate LLC, said she, too, was honored to be among the other winners who actively make a difference in the community.
“It’s very nice to be among the other talented and dedicated people who were nominated,” Austin-Avon said. “I got a little teary hearing about some of their accomplishments in the community and it gives me hope for the future knowing this is today’s leadership.”
Not only were the recipients honored, but several said they were inspired by others they met and listened to at the ceremony.
Plank said the opportunity to connect with other young professionals in the area was great, adding that one of the quotes from fellow award winner James McReynolds was enlightening.
“I totally resonated with his assertion that taking care of your employees is the most important thing because they’ll take care of your clients in turn. That one was huge for me,” Plank said.
Austin-Avon said she hopes the event leads to more partnerships and collaboration between the honorees, and the group’s involvement in similar activities means they are likely on the right track.
GLENS FALLS — Honorees of The Post-Star’s 20 Under 40 awards for 2019 have been selected.
“If you look at some of the past recipients of this award, you can see how important it is and what an honor it is within our community. Year after year, the 20 people selected are leaders and involved in the community, so it’s nice to be included not only in this year’s class but the people who’ve come before us,” Wright said.
Lake George Land Conservancy Engagement Manager Michele DeRossi Vidarte she was honored to join other alumni of the award because it is a recognition of everything she and others do in the community.
DeRossi Vidarte organizes the conservancy's biggest fundraising event, which raised over $240,000 for land protection efforts this year.
She said in this small, interconnected setting, people know what the award means and it means a great deal to her and others.
A lesson she took from the other award winners was to continue to be involved in volunteer organizations and the community, and hearing from others shed light on how many places in the area are making a big difference for residents, she said.
