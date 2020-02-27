About 4,000 customers without power as winds pick up

National Grid and New York State Electric & Gas were dealing with about 4,000 local power outages as of early Thursday afternoon, and the outage list was expected to grow throughout the day as winds become an issue.

NYSEG had about 3,700 customers in eastern Washington County who lost power Thursday morning, with the towns of Granville, Salem and Hebron having the biggest issues. No restoration was given as of noon Thursday with crews still assessing the outages.

National Grid was dealing with a couple hundred outages mainly in Johnsburg, Hartford and Greenfield the worst off locally.

Winds of up to 50 mph are expected Thursday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect Thursday for northern Warren County as well as Hamilton and Essex counties, while a blizzard warning has been issued for Thursday night and Friday for Hamilton and Herkimer counties as lake effect snow squalls kick up.

Up to 6 inches of snow is expected for the southern Adirondacks, with higher elevations getting more.

Much colder weather is predicted for Friday and the weekend.