About a century ago, Glens Falls reeled from a pandemic

At the start of the third week of the epidemic, there were 61 patients at the emergency hospital at the armory.

“While this is the largest number since the relief institution was opened, the outstanding point to consider is that the past two days have seen a decrease in the number of new cases.”

Hopeful signs continued.

“All city physicians including Health Officer Selleck were last night of the opinion that the grip epidemic is now rapidly on the wane and that a practical conclusion of it will be witnessed by the end of the month,” The Post-Star reported on Oct. 16. “Some physicians are hoping that the disease will disappear suddenly, much in the way it appeared. Others, however, believe that there will be many scattered cases left in the wake that will hold on for a number of weeks.”

New patient calls to the Red Cross emergency hospital set up at Glens Falls armory had steadily decreased from 34 on Oct. 10 to 23 on Oct. 11, 27 on Oct. 12, 19 on Oct. 13, 10 on Oct. 14, and seven on Oct. 15.

The turning point was evidenced by the fact that, by Oct. 18, the number of Post-Star column inches used to report on recovering patients greatly outnumbered the death notices.

Recovering, thankfully