About a century ago, Glens Falls reeled from a pandemic

High school football fans had been eagerly awaiting the gridiron matchup between Fort Edward and Glens Falls on Oct. 5, 1918.
The game was canceled, in one of the initial actions taken to curtail the spread of deadly Spanish influenza.
The actions were similar to those being taken now to prevent the spread of coronavirus, although, at least so far, local sickness and death from the coronavirus has not been as devastating as in 1918.
Church services in Glens Falls in fall 1918 were canceled for four Sundays, school was canceled for nearly a month, and Crandall Free Library was closed.
Saloons, hotel bars, soda fountains and ice cream parlors were ordered closed for 15 days.
The Rockwell House was the only bar that attempted to fight the order, as owner George M. Taylor alleged the Board of Health did not have the authority to order businesses to close.
“When it was evident that the bar was not going to close during the evening, Chief of Police Jenkins sent patrolmen to list the names of all customers at the bar who were present, and notified City Attorney Lyman Jenkins,” The Post-Star reported.
Taylor complied two days later.
New York Telephone Co. asked customers to only make calls that were absolutely necessary, because so many of their operators were out sick.
“Reports from various physicians yesterday indicate there is yet no evidence of abatement in the influenza epidemic throughout the city,” The Post-Star reported Oct. 7. “New cases of the disease, and of the grip and bronchial colds, were received in numbers Saturday and yesterday, and the task of treating these cases is taxing the powers of the city physicians to the utmost.”
The Red Cross set up a 100-bed emergency hospital Oct. 9 at the National Guard armory on Warren Street, because the volume of patients was too large for Glens Falls Hospital to handle.
First death
Mrs. Dandino Johanne Doudre, age 23, was the first patient to die at the emergency hospital. Her husband was away from Glens Falls, serving in the military at Camp Devens.
A Post-Star editorial on Oct. 10 praised local physicians who had been working almost around the clock.
“Great is the debt we owe to our physicians. … They have performed their duty well. They have fought a good fight and Glens Falls and other nearby communities may well be proud of their medical men.”
The Red Cross made and distributed gauze masks for those caring for sick family members and for employees of area factories.
Even public funerals were banned at a time of immense grief.
Glens Falls City Clerk Edwin Hall said the city had a record number of 49 deaths in the first 12 days of October, compared with a normal average of 300 deaths a year or about 25 a month.
In Hudson Falls, 35 people had died from influenza, as of Oct. 15, and it was expected the total could reach as high as 50.
The pandemic affected the entire region, with Horicon in northern Warren County and Whitehall in Washington County among the hardest-hit.
Local florists had to buy flowers from outside the area to keep up with all the funerals.
No exemptions
The illness afflicted multiple members of many families.
Howard Benedict, who had come from Westport with his daughter to visit his brother’s family in Glens Falls, died of influenza on Oct. 3, and his sister-in-law, Mrs. William Benedict, died at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 4.
A private double funeral was to be held the morning of Oct. 5 at the William Benedict residence at 37 Platt St. in Glens Falls.
The flu had spread throughout the combined families.
“William Benedict is in serious condition at the present time and his daughters, Violet and Leona, are sick in the same house. The small daughter of Howard Benedict is also very sick,” The Post-Star reported.
On Oct. 8, thirty-six-year-old Edward Donovan of Lower Main Street in Hudson Falls, a longtime mechanic at Sandy Hill Iron and Brass Works, died, leaving behind behind a wife and two daughters, one of whom was sick with influenza.
On Oct. 12, 10-year-old Helen Stafford of Hartford died, a few days after her father died.
The pandemic made no exceptions for health care providers.
The telegram that Red Cross nurse Anne G. Morgan had been waiting for since June, directing the 25-year-old to report to Washington, D.C. for assignment to the war front in Europe, arrived the afternoon of Oct. 16, 1918 — just hours after Morgan died at her family’s Wait Street home at 1:20 p.m.
“Miss Morgan was the second member of the nurse corps at Glens Falls Hospital to be a victim of the grip epidemic,” The Post-Star reported.
Twenty-year-old Constance O’ Hara, a nurse at Glens Falls Hospital, died on Oct. 9, a day when 27 out of 34 nurses who routinely worked the hospital were sick with either the flu or pneumonia.
The panic eases
By mid-October, the statistics were beginning to show hope.
“For the first time since the grip epidemic reached a serious stage in the city there were no night death reports up to an early hour in the morning at either the Glens Falls (Hospital) or the emergency hospital,” The Post-Star reported on Oct. 14.
At the start of the third week of the epidemic, there were 61 patients at the emergency hospital at the armory.
“While this is the largest number since the relief institution was opened, the outstanding point to consider is that the past two days have seen a decrease in the number of new cases.”
Hopeful signs continued.
“All city physicians including Health Officer Selleck were last night of the opinion that the grip epidemic is now rapidly on the wane and that a practical conclusion of it will be witnessed by the end of the month,” The Post-Star reported on Oct. 16. “Some physicians are hoping that the disease will disappear suddenly, much in the way it appeared. Others, however, believe that there will be many scattered cases left in the wake that will hold on for a number of weeks.”
New patient calls to the Red Cross emergency hospital set up at Glens Falls armory had steadily decreased from 34 on Oct. 10 to 23 on Oct. 11, 27 on Oct. 12, 19 on Oct. 13, 10 on Oct. 14, and seven on Oct. 15.
The turning point was evidenced by the fact that, by Oct. 18, the number of Post-Star column inches used to report on recovering patients greatly outnumbered the death notices.
Recovering, thankfully
“Mrs. Sidney W. Cowlbeck, 9 Hunter Street, who has been ill of influenza, is greatly improved. … Miss Helen Hathaway, Sherman Avenue, who has been ill with influenza, has recovered. … Daniel Hurley has recovered after being confined to his home on Morgan Avenue with a light attack of the grip. … The Misses Madeliene, Ethel and Doris Shippey, 3 Hudson Avenue, are recovering from a severe attack of the Spanish influenza.”
And the recovery news went on and on.
The Post-Star reported on Oct. 22 that the temporary emergency Red Cross hospital set up at the armory was down to 30 patients, and would not be accepting any more patients because Glens Falls Hospital was now able to handle the volume of new cases.
The Glens Falls Board of Health allowed taverns, hotel bars, ice cream parlors and soda fountains to re-open on Oct. 28.
“The situation as regards the epidemic is most encouraging and with every resident using caution and observing the health rules, Spanish influenza should remain only as a memory within a few days,” The Post-Star reported.
A Post-Star editorial urged residents to be mindful.
“During the past month thousands of prayers have been made for the deliverance of Glens Falls, Hudson Falls and Fort Edward and the communities from the plague which has caused so much anxiety and sorrow,” the editorial stated. “Now that the plague is well under control and the conditions so much improved that the quarantine will soon be lifted, we ought to give thanks to the almighty God.”
Churches were set to resume services on Nov. 3 and Glens Falls schools were to reopen on Nov. 4.