About 50 attend first Juneteenth event in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — For those whose Black heritage has been shackled by slavery, the Juneteenth celebration bears a heavy significance and, until recently, it's been missing in American history, the Rev. Leonard Oates said Monday.

Supported by Mayor Bill Collins, Glens Falls held its first annual Juneteenth celebration in City Park on Monday to recognize the newest national holiday in the U.S.

The event was organized by a coalition of clergy from Warren and Washington counties called the Christian Leaders for Change, and they sought to educate, inspire and unite all people from the community.

There were approximately 50 people in attendance at City Park.

Oates, of Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Glens Falls, said the holiday is a celebration of Black independence with its own flag, and is apart of the American heritage.

While Juneteenth is officially a new federal holiday as of 2021, what it represents is as old as 1865.

The Emancipation Proclamation was passed in 1863, but it wasn't until June 19, 1865, when the independence of Black slaves was recognized in the last state to do so, Texas.

"Personally, I never felt comfortable celebrating the Fourth of July as a symbol of freedom, realizing it wasn't a symbol of freedom for my people," said Oates.

While slaves had been officially emancipated in the United States, there were still half a million slaves who were denied such freedoms in Texas, and Juneteenth honors the belated independence.

The celebration goes beyond the eventual recognition of freedom in Texas, according to the Rev. Natalie Wimberly of Harrisena Community Church in Queensbury.

"In all honesty, what we find when we dig a little deeper is not so much that they (the slaves) were just finding out, but it was that the laws had not been realized and put forth. There's a whole system. We talk about the systems that need to change. There was a system that kept those people enslaved," Wimberly said.

Wimberly added that part of Juneteenth is more than just a celebration of Black heritage, but it should also include an educational component of discussion of how to move past these systems that still exist today.

"So we don't have the lapse in time," Wimberly said, referring to the two-year gap between 1863 and 1865, and then not until 2021 when Juneteenth actually became an officially recognized holiday.

In addition to speeches by various members of the Christian leaders, music by the Plattsburgh Gospel Choir was performed.

Both Wimberly and Queensbury resident Stuart McMaster said they believe that an important part of participating in Juneteenth is education.

"Most people and even a large part of the Black community aren't quite sure what Juneteenth is. A little more community involvement is no different than when people started to get more acclimated to Martin Luther King Day," McMaster said.

McMaster made a comparison to the Black Lives Matter protests that were a big topic of discussion a couple of years ago, and then seemed to fade away from public discourse.

How does one maintain the community participation?

"It all goes back to education," he said.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.