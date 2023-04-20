FORT EDWARD — Upwards of 40 residents attended the first of two in-person discussions for Boralex’s proposed 100-megawatt solar project in Fort Edward and Argyle Tuesday evening. The site of the meeting, the Durkeetown Baptist Church, is on the eastern edge of the area where the solar panels would be placed.

“This is a pretty standard showing for an open house,” said Darren Suarez, Boralex’s vice president of communications and public relations. There was no program, but he and Boralex staff had set up about a dozen presentation boards on the project and were on hand to answer questions.

Boralex is a Canadian company with three gigawatts of renewable energy and storage facilities in North America and Europe. It operates hydroelectric stations in several U.S. states, including six dams in New York state. The company’s U.S. office is in South Glens Falls. Boralex has recently expanded into solar facilities across the U.S. and is in the study and permitting process for 12 sites in upstate New York, totaling 1,000 MW. The Fort Edward project is the largest of four proposed for Washington and Saratoga counties.

The open, gently rolling land of the Fort Edward grasslands attracted Boralex for several reasons, Suarez said. Not only is the land suitable for solar arrays without much site preparation, but it has “willing landowners and interconnection with the grid,” he said. A National Grid transmission line crosses the southwestern corner of the project area, allowing easy hookup.

“This is privately owned land that owners could use another way,” Suarez said.

The open country with its vistas of the Adirondacks and Taconics is drawing an increasing number of people who want to build their dream houses there. “Some owners (of open land) have been approached by developers,” said Melissa Mansfield, a public affairs and communications adviser for Boralex. The solar facility would provide a steady stream of revenue to people who farm in the grassland and want money to invest in their farms, she said. Boralex is offering 25-year leases with an option to either have the panels removed and the land restored at the end of the lease or to renew the lease.

Unlike housing, the solar project “is not temporary, but it’s reversible,” Mansfield said.

Leases secured

Boralex has secured leases in seven clusters of parcels across the southern part of the grassland. Not all the parcels will have solar panels on them and the parcels won’t be completely covered with panels. Although the project’s total footprint will be about 800 acres, viewers won’t see an endless sea of panels.

“We’ll discuss with the landowners where to put the panels,” Mansfield said.

Boralex has agreed not to put any panels on one parcel at the southern end of the project area because it’s been identified as a corridor for birds and other wildlife moving north and south through the grassland, she said.

The National Audubon Society recognized the Washington County grasslands, including Fort Edward, as an Important Bird Area in 1997, due to its critical role for nesting, migrating, and resident birds that can only live in grasslands. Many of these birds, most notably the state-endangered short-eared owl, have seen population declines of 70% to 80% or more over the past few decades due to habitat loss.

The Grassland Bird Trust, which owns 78 acres of grassland and a viewing area a few miles north, the National Audubon Society, and American Bird Conservancy have all come out against the project. Lewis Grove, director of wind and Energy at American Bird Conservancy, has said it’s “in the worst place it could be for birds.”

Boralex recently updated its commitment to biodiversity at its project sites. “We take it very seriously,” Suarez said. Boralex staff have noted bird activity at other solar facilities, but he and Mansfield acknowledged that the effects of solar panels on birds haven’t been studied.

“We’re working with various folks in the birding community to make it work for birds,” Mansfield said. “We’ll do research after commissioning to see if this will be better for birds.”

The panels could favor the animals that hawks and owls prey on, for example, she said. Bird advocates point out that state law requires solar developers to set aside a very minimal number of acres elsewhere to compensate for the habitat taken by the project. They’d like Boralex to commit to conserving far more.

Economic benefits

If approved, the project would create around 150 construction jobs, two or three full-time permanent jobs, and provide power for 25,000 to 30,000 homes, according to Boralex’s information. Services, such as food and labor, and materials such as fencing would be procured locally. Most solar panels are now made in China, but the Inflation Reduction Act has incentives for U.S. solar component manufacturers.

“That will increase the opportunity to purchase domestic panels,” Suarez said. The project would also benefit from the IRA’s extension of the investment tax credit.

Not all visitors at the meeting were concerned with birds. One woman, as she was arriving, called solar farms “a blight on the landscape.”

Visibility is a common concern with solar projects, Suarez said. “People are here to know how will the project be located, what they’ll see, and other impacts. We can design the project to integrate into the landscape,” for example by installing panels away from roads. “What lines of sight matter? Can the site be screened?”

Unlike some solar projects, there will be no on-site batteries to store energy. “It will all go right to the grid,” Mansfield said.

The meeting was the first of two public information sessions required by the state Office of Renewable Energy Services as part of the permitting process. Boralex plans to submit its application in the third quarter of this year, Mansfield said. ORES will take about a year to go through the application and make a decision in the fourth quarter of 2024. If approved, construction would start in the third quarter of 2025 and wrap up in in the fourth quarter of 2026, when commercial operation would start.

Public comments aren’t limited to official public comment periods or to open houses. “We want to hear from people,” Mansfield said. She encouraged those with questions or concerns about the project to contact staff member Rochelle Rumney at 365-323-8500 or rochelle.rumney@boralex.com, or check the project website at www.boralex.com/projects/fort-edward. Information presented at the meeting will also be posted on the website.