About 150 nursing home residents ill from coronavirus in two-county area

But he added that he can’t keep the same staff on S wing every day.

“But, honestly, people working on that unit need a break. They are working at the speed of sound,” he said. “It is not a population where we can simply say, ‘Please stay in your room.’ We spend a tremendous amount of time doing our best to enforce the isolation and keep people separated.”

Residents on the wing often can’t comprehend the issue or remember to stay isolated, he said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said repeatedly that nursing homes should transfer residents to all-coronavirus facilities downstate if they cannot keep them in quarantine.

But Cruikshank said that wouldn’t change the outcome for the Alzheimer’s patients who are sick, and he doubted it would lessen the chance of the virus spreading to other parts of the facility.

“The risk we have to other units is no different from the risk we had to S wing initially,” he said.

And what he’s found is that there’s no foolproof way to keep the virus out of the building, because some people can have it for days or even weeks without knowing it.