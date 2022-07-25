About 1,500 households in Washington County lack high-speed internet

FORT EDWARD — About 1,500 of Washington County’s 30,000 households still lack high-speed Internet service, according to Laura Oswald, director of the county’s Economic Development office.

Speaking July 19 to the county Board of Supervisors’ Agriculture, Planning, Tourism, and Community Development Committee, Oswald said the state’s estimate of unserved households and their locations is “reasonably close” to the county’s data. Slic and Verizon “have done a good job” over the past few years connecting households, but gaps remain, she said.

The state Department of Public Service has an interactive map at https://mapmybroadband.dps.ny.gov and is encouraging people to report errors, Oswald said.

The Federal Communications Commission is creating its own map based on more data. The result is that “two different mapping programs are being used for different things, and they don’t always coincide,” Oswald said. Federal funding for broadband expansion will be based on the federal map. “The federal data thinks some areas are served that really aren’t,” she said.

The discrepancy in the maps, plus the departure of the head of the state broadband office, may put the state behind in accessing federal broadband infrastructure funds. It could be 2026 before the state receives any of that money, she said.

As an alternative, the county has asked U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, for $1 million for broadband improvements. “That was selected as a project to move forward through the (congressional) appropriations committee,” Oswald said.

The county won’t know if the request was successful until the end of the year, but if the funds are approved, homes could be connected more quickly.

In other business:

The Washington County Fair has received $512,000 from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, Oswald said. The matching grant requires the fair to put in $128,000 of its own funds. The fair has applied for a grant through a different federal program to improve its wastewater system. “We’ll hear whether it was awarded in September,” Oswald said. When applying for the grants, “we worked really hard to correct misunderstandings about what the fair is about,” Oswald said. Staff at the federal agencies were reluctant to accept an application for what they assumed was “a three-day event,” she said. She and fair staff had to convince them that the fair is working to become a year-round venue for events that benefit the community.

Oswald said a new video about Washington County wine and cheese, posted on the county’s tourism website and Youtube channel, had 2,700 views in its first 10 days — more than all the other county’s videos combined. “People are looking,” Oswald said. Putting up new content regularly encourages return visits to the website and builds visibility, she said.

Oswald said she has “blown through” her initial budget for mailings and will need another $700 to fulfill requests for the county’s Haunted History Trail brochure. “We received another 200 requests today,” she said. The county’s stops on the state’s Haunted History Trail include Skene Manor, the Old Fort House Museum, and the Old Salem Courthouse.

Gross sales from short term rentals for the first five months of the year are up 2% from last year, but tax revenues over the same period are down 3%, Oswald said. Fort Ann Supervisor Sam Hall, who owns several several short-term rentals, said that could be due to owners charging higher cleaning fees, which aren’t taxable, instead of raising rates to cover higher pay for housekeepers.

Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw suggested the county look into acquiring property for a county boat launch. “The Hudson River is booming right now,” he said. “There’s money available.” He suggested the confluence of the Moses Kill or the staging site for the PCB removal project, both in Fort Edward. The Fort Edward Yacht Basin only has docking facilities, he said. The state Department of State provides planners to review a community and identify projects that could be implemented, Oswald said. Communities with “an underutilized resource and possible partners” to develop it can apply for state funds.

The state has opened the application process for the Restore New York program, for communities that have an eyesore or contaminated site that is inhibiting development, Oswald said. Towns with a site that might qualify need to submit a letter of intent to the Department of State by Aug. 11, which will decide whether it’s eligible. Completed applications will be due Oct. 10. New York Forward, a “little sister” program to the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, is intended to aid smaller communities. The state will look for communities that are already working on development projects, “not just hoping investment will make a difference,” Oswald said. “Recent or planned investment will help competitiveness.”