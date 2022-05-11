Abortion rights rally scheduled in Glens Falls City Park

GLENS FALLS — An abortion rights and women’s rights rally will take place in City Park on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is being organized by Enid Mastrianni and will serve as a part of a nationwide call to action. She said that Planned Parenthood, UltraViolet, MoveOn and the Women’s March are supporting the nationwide rally.

“It’s a nationwide campaign. It’s not just women in Glens Falls who are infuriated. It’s people all across the United States,” Mastianni said.

Masks and social distancing at the rally are encouraged. Saturday's rally will begin after Pet Fest concludes in City Park.

The rally is scheduled in response to the draft Supreme Court decision leaked to Politico, which suggested that the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide could be overturned.

On Wednesday, the Senate failed to pass a bill that would have made the Supreme Court case the law of the land. The effort failed by a vote of 49-51.

Mastrianni said that there will be rallies like the one at City Park taking place all over the country. Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, will be a speaker at the event. She will be joined by Bernice Mennis of North Country Earth Action and Mastrianni as speakers.

Mastrianni said that events like the rally at City Park are important.

“As Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the other day, ‘eliminating the right of women to make decisions about when and whether to have children will have very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades,’” she said.

Mastiranni has organized similar events and rallies in the past. Last week, after the news broke of the leaked draft, she organized a small gathering at City Hall.

She said that there were roughly 23 people that showed up.

“I have a history of organizing small events like this. They never get out of hand. We are very nice and friendly,” Mastrianni said.

She said that while the atmosphere will be friendly, those in attendance will be there for a reason.

“We are furious about this,” she said. “There’s no doubt about it. Like (U.S. Sen.) Kirsten Gillibrand said, it makes us second-class citizens.”

