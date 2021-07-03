Abby's Cookie Jar set to expand under DRI business program

GLENS FALLS
The last eight months haven’t gone the way Ashley Kopf had envisioned.
When she and her husband, Andrew, opened Abby’s Cookie Jar last October, Kopf was hoping to make enough to “squeak by” amid a pandemic-stricken economy, responsible for shuttering hundreds of small businesses across the country.
Instead, the custom bakeshop has flourished, fulfilling dozens of cookie orders each week and exceeding all expectations Kopf — a former music teacher with no background in business — had for her small shop at 128 Glen St.
“I tell everyone that it was an accident,” she said of her success this past week, while working to decorate a batch of sugar cookies with royal blue icing commemorating an upcoming birthday celebration.
A casual baker all her life, it wasn’t until last February, when Kopf was out on maternity leave after giving birth to her daughter Abby, that she began selling her homemade cookies online via Facebook Marketplace.
Sales began to take off and the Kopfs decided to open a shop downtown a few months later in a bid to grow the fledgling business.
Now, less than a year after opening the shop, the Kopfs are growing their business again, this time with the help of a $20,000 deferred loan from the city as part of the Glens Falls Business Downtown Revitalization Initiative Venture Enterprise Program, or GF Business DRIVE.
The program, launched earlier this year, was created using funds from the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, a $10 million state grant awarded to the city in 2016 to revamp portions of the downtown area and spark economic activity.
Kopf plans to use the funds to purchase a cooler so she can begin selling ice cream made at Cooper’s Cave Ale Co., and plans to launch a build-your-own-ice-cream-sandwich feature.
A new oven and a series of renovations to the small shop, where Kopf also teaches monthly classes on baking and cookie decorating, are also on tap.
“It means more security for us,” she said. “It means more security for my team.”
Helping to grow
Abby’s Cookie Jar was one of eight small businesses to recently be awarded a combined $235,000 in funding under the DRIVE program.
The loans were awarded following a rigorous vetting process of the more than a dozen applications received, which included careful examination of how each business would fit into the downtown area, according to Mayor Dan Hall.
Among the businesses set to receive funds are a pair of restaurants, an independent bookstore and a new market currently under construction along Park Street.
“We think these businesses will be for the betterment of the downtown area,” Hall said.
Only entrepreneurs seeking to create a new business or expand operations of one started within the last five years were eligible to apply under the program.
Funds, which will be dispersed later this year by the state, can be used to purchase new equipment, pay for renovations and cover payroll expenses for up to 12 months.
Applicants were required to put up 20% of the total loan, which becomes a forgivable grant if the business remains open in five years.
Extending roots
For Kopf, the program was not only the perfect fit, but is a game-changer that she believes will allow the business to flourish.
“It means becoming a stronger part of the Glens Falls community because now we’re not just a little husband and wife thing with our awesome rock-star team. We’re actually working with other businesses,” she said.
Still, Kopf recognizes how the community has quickly rallied around the business, which she said has made starting a new business during difficult circumstances a bit easier.
The business has been steadily growing since opening. Kopf and her staff of two baked and decorated 55 dozen cookies last weekend.
“We’ve found that people really like shopping local, which has been good for us,” she said.
Originally, Kopf was planning to add to her team of two staffers, but decided it would be better to try and grow the business and eventually add staffers down the road.
“We’re going to buy the equipment and then hopefully be able to get new employees,” she said. “That’s the goal.”
She’s also hoping to extend the shop hours and expand the number of classes she teaches, but said those plans may have to wait until her husband, an officer in the Army National Guard, returns from his deployment.
Still, Kopf said she’s excited to begin making renovations and plans to get started as soon as the money is made available.
“We have a good team and a lot of support from family and friends, and I think it will move along really quickly,” she said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.