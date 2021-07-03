Abby's Cookie Jar set to expand under DRI business program

Only entrepreneurs seeking to create a new business or expand operations of one started within the last five years were eligible to apply under the program.

Funds, which will be dispersed later this year by the state, can be used to purchase new equipment, pay for renovations and cover payroll expenses for up to 12 months.

Applicants were required to put up 20% of the total loan, which becomes a forgivable grant if the business remains open in five years.

Extending roots

For Kopf, the program was not only the perfect fit, but is a game-changer that she believes will allow the business to flourish.

“It means becoming a stronger part of the Glens Falls community because now we’re not just a little husband and wife thing with our awesome rock-star team. We’re actually working with other businesses,” she said.

Still, Kopf recognizes how the community has quickly rallied around the business, which she said has made starting a new business during difficult circumstances a bit easier.

The business has been steadily growing since opening. Kopf and her staff of two baked and decorated 55 dozen cookies last weekend.