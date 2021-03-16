A year after the shutdown, restaurants in Glens Falls continue to struggle

Zhaeng said she’s still concerned, even with capacity increasing. She’s hoping with the vaccine becoming more widely available, customers will find their way inside.

“I think people are still afraid. It’s still scary,” she said. “I don’t know if the vaccine will help. We will find out.”

Saud, meanwhile, said he has adjusted his menus, offering fewer options to save on costs, and packaging everything for takeout, so customers don’t feel the need to sit down and eat if they don’t feel comfortable.

Revenues have been “good,” Saud said, but he’s hoping to increase the number of in-person customers he can serve in the coming weeks.

It all depends on how customers feel, he said.

“All this food that we make, all this stuff that we do, it’s all for the people of Glens Falls and Warren County,” he said. “Whatever they like us to do — if they’re coming in by the hundreds per day, then that’s who we are going to cater to. We’re not going to jump the gun.”

Still, Saud said he’s hopeful things can return to normal by the end of summer.

“We just got to go with what comes our way,” he said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

