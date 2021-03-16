A year after the shutdown, restaurants in Glens Falls continue to struggle

GLENS FALLS — When Muhammad Saud learned last March he would have to shutter his pair of family-owned restaurants to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, he thought business would be back to normal in a few weeks.
But Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary since New York's restaurants and bars were ordered to end in-person services, and Saud is still navigating the challenges, including the list of state safety protocols, facing the restaurant industry.
“A small family business just really needs to roll with the punches, and that’s what we’ve tried do since the early stages of the pandemic,” he said.
Holding on somehow
Saud's family has had a presence in the Warren County restaurant scene since opening Tandoori Grill in Lake George in 2012. A few years later, the family opened a second Lake George establishment, Alif Café, along Beach Road.
The family recently opened a second Alif Café in downtown Glens Falls, on Glen Street, in the former home of Samantha’s Café, which closed permanently last year due to the pandemic.
Restaurant operators throughout the city have handled the pandemic differently, with some choosing to remain closed, while others have reduced hours or temporarily shuttered their doors over safety concerns.
Others have come to rely on takeout, which was the only source of income restaurants were allowed for nearly three months.
“We’re doing it one day at a time, it’s the only thing we can do,” said Nia Miller, owner and operator of Peter’s Diner on South Street.
The diner, a presence in the city for decades, is currently allowed to seat just 16 customers at once due to state capacity restrictions.
Diners must be seated at least 6 feet apart, and everyone is required to wear a mask when not seated.
Restaurants also must maintain rigorous disinfecting protocols, and sharing table-top condiments, like ketchup and sugar, is no longer permitted.
A little looser
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a loosening of restrictions last month, which will allow restaurants to increase seating to 75% of capacity, beginning Friday. But parties are still required to be spaced 6 feet apart, doing little for smaller establishments like Miller's.
“We’re going to have to stay at 50%, because we can’t space them out when they go to 75%, because we’re just small,” she said. “That 75% helps mainly the big chain places more than the little mom-and-pop places.”
The restaurant’s usual customers have helped by ordering take-out, but Miller said the restaurant has continued to lose revenue because of the expense of following state mandates.
Individual sugar and ketchup packets come at a cost, she said.
“We’re lucky we pay our bills with the way things are,” she said.
Curfews hurt business
At Downtown City Tavern, the restaurant has been navigating a different state mandate that has driven customers away — a 10 p.m. curfew.
The curfew was imposed late last year as a way of slowing the spread of the virus, which was surging at the time due to social gatherings.
But Journey Kerchner, the general manager of Downtown City Tavern, said the policy did little to mitigate the spread of the virus and resulted in thousands of dollars in lost revenue.
"There are businesses that suffered incredible losses because of that," he said.
Kerchner said businesses should have been allowed to remain open and police their own, much as they had been throughout the pandemic.
The state recently extended the curfew to 11 p.m., but Kerchner said the change is "meaningless."
"The restaurant industry is unique in that any missed opportunity this week is gone forever," he said.
Waiting for warm weather
Meanwhile, restaurants throughout the city have closed temporarily, in the hope of reopening under better conditions.
Some restaurants relied on outdoor dining to seat guests hesitant to venture indoors, but with cold weather forcing restaurants to move tables indoors, places like Davidson Brothers Brew Co. along Glen Street opted to close until guests could again be seated outdoors.
“Due to the effects of the pandemic Davidson Brothers is temporarily closed,” a sign on the restaurant’s door reads. “We will reopen when conditions permit.”
Cooper’s Cave Ale Co. closed its pub last year due to the capacity restrictions. The Sagamore Street establishment has continued to operate its retail business, which sells ice cream cakes, beverages and other assorted merchandise on a limited basis.
Meanwhile, along Bay Street, Wendy Zhaeng, one of the partners of Seafood on the Bay, said the business has struggled to attract customers and find staff willing to work throughout the pandemic.
“We couldn’t get enough help sometimes, but business has been slow,” she said. “It’s really been difficult.”
Zhaeng said she’s still concerned, even with capacity increasing. She’s hoping with the vaccine becoming more widely available, customers will find their way inside.
“I think people are still afraid. It’s still scary,” she said. “I don’t know if the vaccine will help. We will find out.”
Saud, meanwhile, said he has adjusted his menus, offering fewer options to save on costs, and packaging everything for takeout, so customers don’t feel the need to sit down and eat if they don’t feel comfortable.
Revenues have been “good,” Saud said, but he’s hoping to increase the number of in-person customers he can serve in the coming weeks.
It all depends on how customers feel, he said.
“All this food that we make, all this stuff that we do, it’s all for the people of Glens Falls and Warren County,” he said. “Whatever they like us to do — if they’re coming in by the hundreds per day, then that’s who we are going to cater to. We’re not going to jump the gun.”
Still, Saud said he’s hopeful things can return to normal by the end of summer.
“We just got to go with what comes our way,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.