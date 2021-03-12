A 'worst-case scenario': Officials reflect a year after coronavirus impact was felt locally

Hudson Headwaters ended up erecting tents to see patients outdoors for illnesses that were likely not coronavirus but had similar symptoms. Because the virus has the same symptoms as many other illnesses, from the flu to a cold, it was difficult to screen people.

But telehealth is here to stay, Borgos said.

“Particularly for people who have difficulty getting to the office,” he said. “I would argue for an acute situation you almost always want to see that person face to face. But for chronic conditions, like a med change, many times you can do that (virtually).”

Masks might be here forever, too, he said, for use when someone is sick or during flu season.

“I think the answer is 'maybe' at this point,” he said. “We’ve all noticed a dramatic reduction in influenza this year. You have to think a piece of that is wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing.”