A 'worst-case scenario': Officials reflect a year after coronavirus impact was felt locally

It has been a very long “14 days to flatten the curve.”
One year ago this week, Warren County officials announced the first local coronavirus case: a CVS pharmacist who had unknowingly exposed many people while giving out flu shots.
At the time, county officials thought they could still track down every case and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Four days later, on March 11, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.
As it spread, Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked people to stop gathering in large groups and to try to stay home as much as possible. His main concern was that so many people needed to be hospitalized. Even though they survived, the sheer number of patients threatened to overwhelm the hospital system. So he asked everyone to “pause” for 14 days to “flatten the curve” of ever-increasing cases.
“If you had told me then that 365 days later we will still be in the middle of it, and still working 12-, 13-, 14-hour days, you would have been able to knock me over,” said Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore. “I was surprised it even happened, because I had been involved in pandemic planning. ... You make all these plans, you have these big roundtable task force meetings and then nothing comes of it, thankfully.”
The county got practice every so often, with a case of whooping cough or measles. But contact tracers were able to quickly quarantine everyone exposed and those cases never exploded into an epidemic.
Not so with COVID-19.
“It was surprising how quickly it happened,” Moore said.
The county held a meeting in which officials discussed their “dusty” emergency plans for working from home. But it seemed at the time like a “worst case scenario,” he said.
“Not even a week later we were in that situation,” he said. “The other piece that’s surprising was the duration. … I never thought that it would be this kind of intense, long-term effort.”
The disaster plans also generally assumed that the county Department of Health would be running mass vaccination clinics. Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones recalled that in the 1990s there were discussions about how to choose between people if there wasn’t enough vaccine.
But, usually, the plans were more about what buildings could be used for a mass vaccination effort.
“I think a lot of our planning efforts were under the assumption we would not be worried about quantity of vaccine,” she said.
In November, on a conference call, officials told Moore that vaccine doses would start arriving in December — earlier than he’d hoped. He was delighted.
“Then they said, at first there’s not going to be a lot of it,” he said. “I was thinking, oh, a week, a week and a half.”
Instead, the county had to make do with about 100 doses a week to give out for the following three months.
At the one-year mark, the vaccine is rolling out more quickly now that three vaccines have been approved for emergency use in the United States. The county held several vaccine clinics this week at which more than 1,000 residents were vaccinated.
“Now it’s a matter of time, we can see a flicker at the end of the tunnel,” Jones said. “Before that, we felt we were in a gerbil wheel, going round and round. But as soon as the vaccine got put in someone’s arm, I thought, now we’re in a tunnel. I don’t know how long the tunnel will be. But at least we’re moving out instead of in circles.”
Permanent changes
Some changes implemented early on are here to stay.
Primary care physicians had to pivot quickly to telehealth, which most offices were not offering prior to the pandemic. Part of that was because insurance companies wouldn’t pay for telehealth appointments at the same rate as in-person visits, a rule that was dropped at the start of the pandemic.
“What we’ve learned is, telehealth is a great tool,” said Hudson Headwaters Health Network Chief Medical Officer Dr. William Borgos. “It does not replace in-person visits. There’s a lot of things we have to see people face to face for.”
Hudson Headwaters ended up erecting tents to see patients outdoors for illnesses that were likely not coronavirus but had similar symptoms. Because the virus has the same symptoms as many other illnesses, from the flu to a cold, it was difficult to screen people.
But telehealth is here to stay, Borgos said.
“Particularly for people who have difficulty getting to the office,” he said. “I would argue for an acute situation you almost always want to see that person face to face. But for chronic conditions, like a med change, many times you can do that (virtually).”
Masks might be here forever, too, he said, for use when someone is sick or during flu season.
“I think the answer is 'maybe' at this point,” he said. “We’ve all noticed a dramatic reduction in influenza this year. You have to think a piece of that is wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing.”
Nursing homes saw perhaps the biggest changes. They shut down first, before businesses and schools, but couldn’t stop the virus from slipping in with the workers. That was a double-punch: workers felt horribly guilty for unknowingly bringing in the virus when they had no symptoms, and then grieved as one-fourth of all the residents who caught the virus died. For months, there were no treatments, and workers rushed from bed to bed during outbreaks, while anxious families stood outside the window or tried to communicate through videoconferencing.
“The toll, it wasn’t only the illness. It was the toll on families. It was the toll on a provider group that has traditionally been undervalued,” Fort Hudson CEO Andy Cruikshank said.
State officials focused on nursing home outbreaks, criticizing nursing homes and threatening fines. That made things worse, he said.
“They’re making the assumption that someone is at fault,” he said. “They were using a hospital model as opposed to a nursing home model. I think it comes down to failure to understand nursing home environments. That’s the biggest disappointment I have.”
He and others tried to help state officials understand why quarantine would not work well among people with Alzheimer’s, for example, who could not understand or remember why they should wear a mask.
“You have a congregate setting where we’re designed to be social and out of the rooms,” he said. “The nursing home philosophy and federal regulations do not want nursing home residents in their rooms in bed all day.”
Residents ended up feeling like they were in jail this past year, he said.
And even though every nursing home resident has been offered the vaccine and the majority are now fully vaccinated, state law won’t let them hug visitors yet. It’s going to take a long time to recover from the last year, he said.
“Our whole philosophy is maintaining contact with the family, maintaining community feel, and de-medicalizing the environment. COVID has reversed that 100 percent,” he said. “I think it’s going to take us a long time to recover. I don’t think you can just flip a switch and put us in a different mode.”
