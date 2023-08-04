A labyrinth has landed in Johnsburg, and is already helping people take a metaphorical and literal trip around their own spiritual enlightenment.

“There was a gentleman who showed up here … from Phoenix, Arizona,” recalled Christine Powers, founder and CEO of Asa Adirondack, which houses the labyrinth. “He read about this in the paper … and he just felt really drawn to walking a labyrinth. He was drawn to the peace, the calm, the opportunity for a walking, contemplative meditation.”

A labyrinth is a man-made path which guides its user along a winding trail of switchback turns leading to a center space, and back out.

“A labyrinth is an ancient tool, nobody knows its origins,” Powers explained. “The earliest design of a labyrinth was found in India (dating back) over 4,000 years ago.”

Unlike corn mazes in the fall, or trippy fantasy movies form the 1980s starring David Bowie, a labyrinth is not a geographical puzzle with high walls and perilous twists, turns, and dead-ends, but a space designed to quiet the mind and slow the body to allow the spiritual self to take the front seat for a moment.

“You don’t go in to get lost, you actually go into a labyrinth to be found,” she said.

She said people confuse “spirituality” with new age or religious beliefs.

“But really, spirituality means, in its simplest form, the personal quest for purpose and meaning in your life. That’s it,” she said.

But there is also a science behind the effects felt by using a labyrinth.

The design of a labyrinth is based in what is known as “sacred geometry,” or shapes that occur naturally, but that also can be measured mathematically. Use of these shapes, such as walking the labyrinth, have drawn social scientific study.

“The Legacy Labyrinth Project has been partnering with Baylor University and they have measured that when you walk a labyrinth, your parasympathetic system is rebooted, your cortisol levels drop, your blood pressure drops, your heart rate drops, your pulse drops, and you do generally have a sense of well-being when you’re done,” Powers said.

Labyrinths have existed in ancient cultures all over the world. The Adirondack labyrinth is an exact replica, only larger, of the labyrinth found at Chartres Cathedral in Chartres France, which was constructed in 1203 A.D. It’s 70-feet in diameter, and leads walkers one-third of a mile into its center, and one third of a mile back out.

Powers said she and her husband, Larry, who is the director of buildings and grounds for the facility, started planning for the feature in 2021.

“We always knew, when we moved here from Albany, that we wanted to build a place for people to come and experience nature and just relax and reboot themselves,” she said. “People find they get inspiration, they get insights, they feel calm,” she said.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on July 27, local and state representatives attended and spoke of the unique offering that the labyrinth brings to the region.

“(When) you come out, you may experience a strange feeling,” said Johnsburg interim town Supervisor Mark Smith. “Don’t be afraid of that feeling. That’s what we call peace.”

The labyrinth is free to use, but Powers stressed that reservations are needed to ensure the most effective experience for each user.

For more information or to book an experience visit, www.asaadirondack.com.