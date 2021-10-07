A wild Adirondack river is restored to cope with climate change

“Every single thing up there to the tall tree in the bend where the island is, we put here,” Tucker said. “That nice riffle? That’s ours.”

Since the hurricane, the association has restored dozens of sites along the river, removing dams, widening culverts and retrofitting bridges.

Rivers like the Ausable would eventually restore themselves after floods, but that could take centuries. Tucker sees these projects as a balance between human needs and environmental realities.

“We want public safety,” said Tucker. “We like our infrastructure not to be affected so profoundly by flooding. So our response tends to be, ‘What can you move and what is essential?’”

Overflow channel

In some places, moving rocks and riverbeds is easier than moving roads and homes. The next stop on the tour is a section of the Ausable 10 miles east, in Jay.

Huge yellow trucks slosh through the water, moving dirt and rocks from the middle to the outer banks. Here, too, the river had gotten wider and shallower since Irene and had split into two channels.

Gary Henry from the Ausable River Association said they’re engineering it so the second channel is just used for overflow.