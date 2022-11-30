'A whole new future': Hochul, others break ground for CHPE transmission line project

WHITEHALL — Gov. Kathy Hochul urged those at a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday for the Champlain Hudson Power Express to “remember this day as one when we launched into a whole new future.” The historic project will bring renewable energy from Hydro-Quebec along a 339-mile transmission line to New York City, where it will significantly reduce the city’s reliance on electricity generated from fossil fuels.

Speaking to a crowd of local officials, union members, and project supporters at the Whitehall Castle, Hochul said she learned of the project one month after she took office as lieutenant governor in 2015.

“We saw the potential of this idea,” she said.

“I know the effect pollution has on people’s health,” Hochul said, citing her experiences growing up in industrial Buffalo. Pollution, extreme weather events, and “the realities of climate change” have been especially hard on disadvantaged communities, she said.

“We’re the first generation to feel the effects of climate change and the last to be able to do anything about it,” Hochul said.

The state has a goal of deriving 70% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

“That’s right around the corner,” Hochul said, “but it’s doable if we take steps like the one today.”

The CHPE line will be either underwater in Lake Champlain and along the Hudson River or buried along highway and railroad rights of way. The longest section on land runs through Washington County.

“There will be no overhead transmission lines in this beautiful part of the state,” Hochul said.

The project is expected to create more than 1,400 prevailing wage union jobs during three years of construction. Hochul predicted that new jobs and the local quality of life will encourage more people to move to Whitehall.

With CHPE, “New York is demonstrating that this is not an either-or proposition,” said Doreen Harris, president and CEO of New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. “We can build the green economy and provide thousands of union jobs. New York is not just setting goals but achieving them.”

Don Jessome, CEO of Transmission Developers Inc., the project’s developer, said planning started in 2008.

“We wanted to do this right,” he said.

Over the years, the company talked to stakeholders, addressed their concerns, and benefited from their ideas. Environmental and environmental justice leaders convinced TDI that “the only way to build is the right and careful way. The project is better for those who critiqued it. It will make an enormous difference in people’s lives.”

“We all have a reason to be proud today,” said Pierre Despar, executive vice president of strategy and development for Hydro-Quebec. CHPE will connect “the largest generator of clean power in North America to New York City. It brings us closer to people. Building working relationships is important to us.”

“We are so proud of this project,” said Sky-Deer, grand chief of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake. Her grandfather and uncles were ironworkers who built skyscrapers and bridges in New York City, she said, so the nation has a connection to the city.

Sky-Deer admitted that the nation’s relationship with Hydro-Quebec “hasn’t always been smooth, but we can’t dwell in the past. This project is going to be about people. It shows how we can stand together and work together.”

Mike Lyons, president of the Capital Region Building Trades Council, called the project “unique and transformational,” with more than 3 million labor hours. Contractors have committed to “100% union” jobs, he said.

In a brief press conference, Hochul said the state will invest in workforce training to ensure the project and the burgeoning “green economy” have enough labor. Along with the development of a computer chip plant downstate, “we’re a magnet” for workers from other states, she said.

“We have to keep people from leaving the state,” Hochul said. “Now there are jobs. That’s a huge transformation from a generation ago.”

Elected officials from the region who were in attendance included state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury; former state Sen. Betty Little of Queensbury; Assembly members Billy Jones, D-Chateguay, Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, and Carrie Worner, D-Round Lake; Whitehall Mayor Julie Egan, and a number of Washington County town supervisors. The Washington County section of the power line will cross the towns of Putnam, Dresden, Whitehall, Fort Ann, Kingsbury and Fort Edward.

The event included a symbolic groundbreaking inside the castle (the former Whitehall armory), but construction actually began on Nov. 18, said Hampton Supervisor David O’Brien, chairman of the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency. The benefits of the project for Washington County include jobs and purchase of local goods and services during the three years of construction, followed by $238 million in benefit packages and payments in lieu of taxes to villages, towns, school districts and the county.

The payments will reduce reliance on residential property taxes, “something Washington County needs,” so that municipalities “can invest in infrastructure and capital goods. It will be a huge boost for the county,” O’Brien said.

The IDA has figured on a 30-year lifespan for the transmission line but “it will probably last 40 to 50,” O’Brien said. “There will be improvements all the way through. The benefits will be ongoing.”