A Wade Road wonderland, for sure

WHITEHALL — County Route 11 winds up and around and into county Route 10 before bending and twisting into Wade Road, not far from the Vermont border.

On a below zero moonless night it’s hard to see more than forest, snow and an occasional window light in the distance. On a moonless night, it’s hard not to think this is the wrong route.

Keep driving anyway, and after several miles, the path transforms. And in a magical unfolding, an amber glow tints the winter sky.

Keep driving toward the light and the glow brightens with subtle flashes of red, blue slicing the sky in a shower of shooting stars.

And then it appears.

A magnificently elegant Sheldrick family story told in the nearly three-acres of hand-created Christmas light displays.

“I counted 135 to 140 this year,” said daughter Heidi Sheldrick, adding that there can be at least 500 lights in one display. “We’d eventually like to make it a drive-thru.”

So popular is this magical Whitehall wonderland, that on Christmas Eve there can be 40 or 50 cars lined up to view the several-acre display. Some of the visitors come from as far away as Albany, Burlington and Rutland, Vermont.