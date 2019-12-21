A Wade Road wonderland, for sure

WHITEHALL — County Route 11 winds up and around and into county Route 10 before bending and twisting into Wade Road, not far from the Vermont border.
On a below zero moonless night it’s hard to see more than forest, snow and an occasional window light in the distance. On a moonless night, it’s hard not to think this is the wrong route.
Keep driving anyway, and after several miles, the path transforms. And in a magical unfolding, an amber glow tints the winter sky.
Keep driving toward the light and the glow brightens with subtle flashes of red, blue slicing the sky in a shower of shooting stars.
And then it appears.
A magnificently elegant Sheldrick family story told in the nearly three-acres of hand-created Christmas light displays.
“I counted 135 to 140 this year,” said daughter Heidi Sheldrick, adding that there can be at least 500 lights in one display. “We’d eventually like to make it a drive-thru.”
So popular is this magical Whitehall wonderland, that on Christmas Eve there can be 40 or 50 cars lined up to view the several-acre display. Some of the visitors come from as far away as Albany, Burlington and Rutland, Vermont.
One bitter cold, crystal clear night, two years ago, there was a full moon, said Dad David Sheldrick. "We noticed the cars were piling up on the road and a kids calls out, 'Look at the moon. There goes Santa.' A jet vapor trail had gone right across the moon and it looked just like Santa."
And on Thursday night, most of the Sheldrick family was home with Mom and Dad, Grace and David, to share the story of how this all got started 19 years ago.
“I thought, ‘we gotta brighten this place up,’ ” said David Sheldrick, explaining that while Grace was at work he and the kids decorated the house. “There were a few lights around the windows and doors, but when she came home she wanted more lights here and there.”
“I wanted it to look like a gingerbread house,” said Mom and Nana Grace.
As each season arrived, the lights expanded, the displays were more elaborate and before long the displays exploded onto the deck and into the lawn. By the third year of outdoor holiday decorating, the Sheldricks blew-up three generators trying to keep the lights on.
So they had an electrician run a new power box and that box led to another, because they couldn’t run anything in the house without tripping the breaker. In the early days, the wiring situation pushed the power bill up to nearly $8,000. But with new wiring, that’s cut back some.
And as Dad David said, "It's worth it."
To see a child's face pressed against the car window in awe is what makes them happy.
For those who have already found this secreted storybook world, it's become a family tradition to visit the Sheldrick's lighted 24/7 Christmas world.
"Here comes somebody now," someone in the family notices and they all stop, sometimes cracking the sliding glass door to hear the "oohs and ahhs" as another wanderer finds the Sheldrick's gift to the community.
But it takes a lot of work to create the displays in time for the holiday season.
After a snowstorm one year and leaf-blowing the snow off the displays, they decided to raise them about eight inches off the ground and that meant building nearly 150 plywood platforms. And Grace, now helped by Heidi, designs and creates the displays of everything from Santa to prancing deer, to religious symbols, Santa and magical snow people.
The thing is, this Christmas light show is nothing like the infamously garish Clark Grizwold creation in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. The Sheldrick's Christmas story is a wonderland and sparkling displays reminiscent of a 1940s holiday movie.
Heidi said this year she was going for "elegant and magical."
And it is.
They only use certain LED bulbs because some are too bright and do not show well. There are many traditional bulbs to create the feeling of a truly peaceful spot tucked into the county mountainside.
Grace does all the repairs and installs all the lead lines on the displays and this year, part-way through installation she knew she was running out.
"I told Heidi, 'I don't have enough to finish,'" Grace said, adding that it took $400 for the remaining leads.
Her boneyard of displays that need fixing and display parts fill a 24-foot by 30-foot old Amish house.
And all the Sheldrick children, grandchildren and friends help keep the lights on for all who want to see their creations.
"The best night to see it is one of those cold nights that there are ice crystals in the air," said David. "You can see a big halo around all the lights."
The display at 63 Wade Road in Whitehall can be viewed from the roadway until New Year's Eve.