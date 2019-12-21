A Wade Road winter wonderland in Whitehall

And on Thursday night, most of the Sheldrick family was home visiting with Mom and Dad, Grace and David, to share the story of how this all got started 19 years ago.

“I thought, ‘we gotta brighten this place up,’ ” said David Sheldrick, explaining that while Grace was at work he and the kids decorated the house. “There were a few lights around the windows and doors, but when she came home she wanted more lights here and there.”

“I wanted it to look like a gingerbread house,” said Mom and Nana Grace.

As each holiday season arrived, the lights expanded, the displays were more elaborate and before long the displays exploded onto the deck and into the lawn. By the third year of outdoor holiday decorating, the Sheldricks blew-up three generators trying to keep the lights on.

So they had an electrician run a new power box and that box led to another, because they couldn’t run anything in the house without tripping the breaker. In the early days, the wiring situation pushed the power bill up to nearly $8,000. But with new wiring, that’s cut back some.

And as Dad David said, "It's worth it."

To see a child's face pressed against the car window in awe is what makes them happy.