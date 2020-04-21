A third nursing home resident dies from COVID-19 in Warren County

“Different parts of the state have different curves,” he said. “Manhattan is not Buffalo.”

The state will reopen in regions, based on when each region’s infection rate goes down, as well as the hospitalization rate, hospital capacity and whether the number of new cases is going down, he said.

However, he did not specify the location of each region. He said he wants to set up regions that are large enough that people don’t drive from one area to another because certain things are open there. That suggests that Warren and Washington counties will not reopen until the Capital Region — which has been much harder hit — has the virus under control.

For now, he is looking at western New York and the Finger Lakes as two separate regions, as well as downstate.

“There are regional economies,” he said. “Let’s talk about reopening economies within that regional context.”

He also announced that many hospitals, including Glens Falls Hospital, can resume elective outpatient procedures.

