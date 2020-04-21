A third nursing home resident dies from COVID-19 in Warren County

A third nursing home resident has died of coronavirus, Warren County Public Health officials said Tuesday.
A total of six people have died of COVID-19 in Warren County, including two hospitalized patients and one person in an adult care facility. The most recent death was at Glens Falls Center.
“We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the loved ones of all six of our residents and neighbors who have passed away from this virus,” Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Frank Thomas said in a statement.
At the state's maximum-security Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, seven inmates are sick with coronavirus and three others have recovered, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.
It is now releasing test results of inmates from every prison.
At Great Meadow, six inmates are being isolated while they await test results and four have tested negative.
At two other prisons, it appears no one has been tested. Across the road from the Great Meadow prison is the medium-security Washington Correctional Facility. There and at the medium-security Adirondack Correctional Facility in Ray Brook, Essex County, DOCCS shows that no inmate has tested positive or negative.
Statewide, 813 staff members have tested positive; 219 inmates, with 62 who are now fully recovered and 35 parolees. Two staff members; five inmates and four parolees deaths have been linked to the virus, according to DOCCS.
The coronavirus numbers reported Tuesday:
- Warren County reported five more cases, for a total of 105. Four residents are hospitalized and one is in critical condition.
- Saratoga County reported five more confirmed cases, for a total of 277, with 11 people hospitalized.
- Washington County reported no change, with a total of 70 people testing positive and one person hospitalized.
- Essex County also reported no change, for a total of 24 confirmed cases and 14 people diagnosed based on symptoms.
- Saratoga Hospital has nine coronavirus patients and Glens Falls Hospital has six.
- Statewide, 16,076 people with coronavirus are hospitalized, about the same as yesterday.
“The overall curve is on the way down and that is good news, certainly,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in Tuesday’s press conference.
There were 1,308 new hospitalizations in the state Monday, which is far less than the peak of 3,173 about 17 days ago. On Monday, 452 people died of the virus in the state, including 29 residents of nursing homes.
Cuomo finally acknowledged Tuesday that the statewide statistics don’t reflect what’s going on upstate.
“Different parts of the state have different curves,” he said. “Manhattan is not Buffalo.”
The state will reopen in regions, based on when each region’s infection rate goes down, as well as the hospitalization rate, hospital capacity and whether the number of new cases is going down, he said.
However, he did not specify the location of each region. He said he wants to set up regions that are large enough that people don’t drive from one area to another because certain things are open there. That suggests that Warren and Washington counties will not reopen until the Capital Region — which has been much harder hit — has the virus under control.
For now, he is looking at western New York and the Finger Lakes as two separate regions, as well as downstate.
“There are regional economies,” he said. “Let’s talk about reopening economies within that regional context.”
He also announced that many hospitals, including Glens Falls Hospital, can resume elective outpatient procedures.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Irving Tissue donates 280 cases of french fries to local school districts
-
Warren County announces a third death to coronavirus
-
SUNY Adirondack to receive $2.56M from federal stimulus package
- 266 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.