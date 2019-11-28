QUEENSBURY — For eight years, the Janssen family has been helping serve Thanksgiving dinner at Christ Church United Methodist on Bay Street in Queensbury.
“We delivered 39 meals this morning,” said Dad, Dan Janssen, about the Hometown Thanksgiving Dinner that serves dinner to about 1,200 — 650 delivered and 500 or more for table service — each Thanksgiving.
And for Vincent Janssen, 7, this is the only kind of Thanksgiving he knows.
Along with Dad and Mom, Lisa, and his sisters, Ava, 14, and Ruby 11, Vincent helps wherever help is needed.
On Wednesday night, Mom, Ava and Ruby helped decorate the church on Bay Street for the cherished community event that has been serving dinner on the holiday for more than three decades.
And even though many of her friends are celebrating with family at home, Ava said that the Hometown Thanksgiving Dinner is like a big extended family.
“This is like one huge family, and I like that,” Ava said.
It takes an entire community to pull of the event, with hundreds and hundreds dedicating time and energy into planning, shopping, decorating, cooking serving, singing and cleaning up.
The culinary arts students at the Southern Adirondack Education Center received 38 turkeys from the Hometown Thanksgiving committee for roasting.
“The meat is portioned into hotel pans, then the bones are simmered to make a stock is turned into gravy,” said BOCES spokeswoman Maribeth Macica, adding that students and faculty recently gathered over 1,000 pounds of apples at Hicks Apple Orchard and transformed them into apple crisp for Hometown Thanksgiving's dessert.
Earlier this week, Hometown Thanksgiving organizers collected 26 pans of meat from 38 turkeys, 35 gallons of gravy and 24 pans of apple crisp prepared by 49 students and their instructors, said Macica.
Entering the church on Thursday, diners were welcomed as gracious greeters led them into a pre-dinner area to enjoy hors d’oeurvres and music by country artists Al and Kathy Bain, who have been playing at the dinner since its earliest days.
Just after noon, there were about 60 waiting to be seated for dinner.
One man calls, “play a Johnny Cash song.”
“Who wants to hear a Johnny Cash song,” Ksthey Bain asks.
And the crowds cheers as they hit the first bars of “Folsom Prison.”
After snacks of cheese, popcorn, celery and carrots, diners followed the autumn-colored pathway of pumpkins, straw, squash and gourds to the main dining area for a tempting dinner.
This year’s menu included turkey noodle and vegetable soup, roast turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, carrots, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and butter, coffee, tea or soda. Dining guests selected the items they wanted and, just like in any fine dining restaurant, the table servers took their orders and brought the meals to each decorated table of five or six diners.
For most, it’s about sharing a meal with old and new friends and having family time together. It’s about hugging, giving thanks, respecting each other and enjoying the camaraderie that comes from an event started 31 years ago as an act of gratitude.
And just like at grandma’s, whether the guests had seconds or even thirds, most headed for home with a loaf of fresh bread and a turkey dinner to go.
Cathy Bartholomew, while waiting to clear some plates, said she has been volunteering for the Thanksgiving dinner for 30 years.
“I just clean up and greet people,” she said.
