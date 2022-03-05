A teacher recalls his time in Ukraine

GLENS FALLS — Mike Thompson saw the writing on the wall. He tried to convince his expat friends and students to leave while they still could. Many did not believe him and even mocked him for being too paranoid.

His Ukrainian colleagues and friends knew he was right, but they wouldn't leave because, for them, their fight for independence has been going on for a lot longer than this latest conflict.

Thompson is an American who taught English in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he lived for five years. As someone who studies geopolitical analysts and trends, it’s safe to say he has a finger on the pulse. Everything he was seeing, including mainstream headlines, led him to believe that major conflict was going to break out between Russia and Ukraine.

Even his wife — who he met through his English classes — Yulia Pylypchak, was skeptical of imminent battle. However, reluctantly, they made plans to leave in this past December, and by January they left and moved to Glens Falls, and are now alive to tell their story and inspire others.

While they probably would have liked to stay and fight with their friends and family, they have a 3-year-old son, Timofey, to think of.

Before Thomson became a teacher and moved to Ukraine, he worked as a bartender in Glens Falls, Lake George and New York City for a time. His natural curiosity led to him to getting his TEFL English certification and he ended up moving to the capital of Ukraine, where he said the work visa rules were accepting to foreigners.

It would take Thompson a 10-minute walk to the metro and then another 8-minute ride to the center of Kyiv. When he first got there, he taught at the American English Center, the oldest private English school in Ukraine.

He lived in a district called Rusanivka. The first few months were challenging, but it was exciting. He felt like he was doing something worthwhile and he got paid well too.

"I would ride around the city in what was called a marshrutka, a very small trolley bus. They go places where other public transports won’t go,” Thompson said.

"The people in Kyiv are very similar to us. In ways they are politically divided in the same ways that Americans are. While corruption is a very real thing in Kyiv — tax evasion and working off the books is common, even joked about — they're making a real effort for democracy. One good thing that's come out of this (conflict) is Putin's helped unify us," Thompson said.

Thompson noticed that the people there squabble over similar divisive issues that Americans do here, such as COVID or their equivalent of the Democrat vs. Republican political paradigm, but ultimately they agree to disagree. In other words, freedom of speech and press exists and Ukrainians are afforded the luxury of public disagreement, Thompson observed.

Thompson said that a very heated topic that most Ukrainians do agree on, and in fact unifies them even more so, is that despite their main language being Russian (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s first language is Russian), they do not want to identify as Russian. In fact, they despise Russia's president, Vladimir Putin.

When Thompson was trying to convince the people around him of impending doom, some of his Ukrainian colleagues and students believed him, but they assured him that the political and social tension that was constantly lingering in the air had always been there and that they were used to it.

After all, struggle and bloodshed have been part of Ukrainian's history for as long as they've tried to identify as an independent nation separate from the Soviet bloc and now Putin's Russia. It's only been 30 years that Ukraine has been independent.

Putin's comments spark concern

The “aha” moment for Thompson and Pylypchak came this past December when Putin made a public announcement saying Ukraine was not a legitimate country. During this announcement, Putin alluded to reuniting the Soviet Union. This was a big red flag.

This reporter asked Pylypchak, as a Ukrainian, why she thinks this may be happening. In her mind, the invasion began in 2013 to 2014, when Putin’s Russia took back Crimea.

“It was illegal what he did then,” she said.

“Then in 2015, he moved into eastern Ukraine, the Donbas Region, and everyone knew we were fighting against the Russian army,” she said.

Western Ukrainian officials have called the conflict in the Donbas region a “stealth invasion.”

“He wasn’t punished then, either, besides light sanctions,” Pylypchak added.

For many Ukrainians, the fight against Russia has been going on for a very long time, which may shed light as to why Thompson’s Ukrainian colleagues and friends refuse to leave when he tries to help them.

“Two ex-students of mine have died because of the conflict,” Thompson said.

Many of his ex-students either refuse to leave or simply do not have the means to leave, according to Thompson.

Like countless other Ukrainians, Pylypchak and Thompson’s fight is far from over. Far away in Glens Falls, they are constantly online and on the phone trying to help coordinate rides and routes for their friends to leave Ukraine. They still try to help them.

Pylypchak’s mother and her niece are an hour’s drive outside of Kyiv, in a basement of an apartment, trying to keep safe.

Pylypchak’s brother and sister-in-law are both deployed and fighting in Ukraine.

Thompson, along with Robin Barkenhagen of 42 Degrees, are organizing a fundraiser event called "Sing for Ukraine" to raise money for refugees. The event is Thursday at 6 p.m. at 42 Degrees on Glen Street in Glens Falls.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com

