A tasty partnership: Abby's Cookie Jar adds Cooper's Cave ice cream to offerings

GLENS FALLS — Nothing goes together like cookies and ice cream.

That’s what Ashley Kopf figured when she decided to add a hard ice cream shop inside her popular bakery on Glen Street.

Open since October 2020, during the pandemic, Abby’s Cookie Jar is named after Kopf’s daughter Abigail, who is now 2 years old. Kopf sells the traditional cookies and cupcakes, but specializes in sugar cookies decorated with royal frosting.

She originally planned to add an old-fashioned candy wall to the cookie confectionery.

“We realized that there is no ice cream shop in Glens Falls, and I thought ice cream and cookies just went well together, so we decided to go that route,” Kopf said. “I would definitely rather buy ice cream and cookies than candy.”

With the help of a $20,000 deferred loan, Kopf purchased a new ice cream cooler, an ice cream counter with a butcher block countertop, a new freezer, a display case and a new oven. She started selling ice cream March 19.

The loan came from the city of Glens Falls as part of the Glens Falls Business Downtown Revitalization Initiative Venture Enterprise Program, or GF Business DRIVE. A $10 million state grant was awarded to the city in 2016 to revamp portions of the downtown area and spark economic activity.

After researching different ice cream companies, Kopf decided to partner up with Cooper’s Cave Ale Co., also of Glens Falls.

“They had the hands-down best quality and they were local," she said. "So we try to make sure that everything in here is a little above average, so we went with them.”

Right now the shop is selling specialty sundaes and milkshakes, but Kopf plans to eventually squish the ice cream between her fresh-baked cookies to create a build-your-own-ice-cream-sandwich area.

“You can pick one of our cookies or brownies and pick your ice cream and your toppings,” Kopf said.

She hopes the sandwich-making will be available around Memorial Day. The shop is currently open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. She also hopes to participate in the weekly Take A Bite events this summer.

“The equipment was essential. We couldn’t have done it without the grant for sure,” said Kopf, who also hired and trained additional staff.

The national health emergency actually turned out to be a boon for the bakery.

“People were so focused on the hometown and being home and supporting what’s around them,” Kopf said. “Between that and looking for comfort food, being a sweet shop, it really helped.”

Kopf said she likes being a part of the strong, growing business district on Glen Street.

“It was really nice to feel like I could make so many people feel connected," she said, "and like they had a safe place to get something sweet.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

