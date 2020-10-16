A slower week for coronavirus locally

It was a quiet week for coronavirus in the community, with most people recovering after a spike in cases at the beginning of the month.

Both of the people who were hospitalized at the start of the week have been discharged, although another person was hospitalized.

Only one student in a local school tested positive this week, as schools that were closed last week all reopened. Every school finished the week open.

It was not the same story in other, more dense urban areas around New York City, where hundreds of schools are closed and the virus is surging.

Last Sunday, 23 Warren County residents were sick, one seriously enough to be hospitalized for days. In Washington County, 17 people were sick and one was in the hospital.

Six days later, five Warren County residents and 12 Washington County residents were sick, with only one person hospitalized.