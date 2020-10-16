A slower week for coronavirus locally

It was a quiet week for coronavirus in the community, with most people recovering after a spike in cases at the beginning of the month.
Both of the people who were hospitalized at the start of the week have been discharged, although another person was hospitalized.
Only one student in a local school tested positive this week, as schools that were closed last week all reopened. Every school finished the week open.
It was not the same story in other, more dense urban areas around New York City, where hundreds of schools are closed and the virus is surging.
Last Sunday, 23 Warren County residents were sick, one seriously enough to be hospitalized for days. In Washington County, 17 people were sick and one was in the hospital.
Six days later, five Warren County residents and 12 Washington County residents were sick, with only one person hospitalized.
The virus is still circulating through the community. Saratoga County Public Health put out an alert Friday after a person tested positive and confessed to playing basketball with strangers, without a mask, at Clifton Common. The incident was described as a “high risk” for spreading the virus, and officials asked everyone who was there on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. to monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested.
Also on Friday:
- Warren County reported one new case, a person who left the state for work, tested positive for the virus and returned while following quarantine procedures. By the time the county learned of it, the person’s 14-day quarantine was over, so the person has been deemed recovered. Three other people recovered, for a total of 340 recoveries from confirmed cases. Five people are currently sick and no one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported no new cases or recoveries. Twelve people are currently sick and one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported nine people tested positive, for a total of 1,186 confirmed cases since March. Twelve people recovered, for a total of 1,096 recoveries. There are 73 people currently ill, and seven are hospitalized, the same number as on Thursday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases included: one Moreau resident (for a total of three) and one Wilton resident (for a total of eight). Still ill: one Corinth resident, two Moreau residents, one town of Saratoga resident, two South Glens Falls residents and seven Wilton residents. Recovered: one South Glens Falls resident.
- Essex County reported seven new cases, including five from the cluster at Lee House Apartments in Port Henry. That brings the cluster total to nine people infected. Essex County Public Health said that “smaller, indoor family gatherings” are spreading the virus. In addition, four people are still hospitalized, including three residents of the Essex Center nursing home.
- Saratoga Hospital reported three coronavirus cases and Glens Falls Hospital reported one.
On Thursday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 58 cases, for a positive test rate of 0.7%. The only county in the region with a positive test rate above 1% was Greene County. Cases have been rising there since Sept. 29, with one two-day slight dip. The county’s seven-day rolling average is currently 3.9%, and its daily positive test rate was 3%, with 10 new cases, on Thursday.
- Statewide, 1,707 people tested positive, for an overall positive test rate of 1.25%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 4.84%, and the rest of the state without the hot spots had a positive test rate of 1.14%.
- There were 918 people hospitalized throughout the state with coronavirus and 10 people died Thursday.
