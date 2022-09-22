A sisterhood of dancing witches puts some kick in the Halloween season

JOHNSBURG — Robin Jay thrust her hips side to side and chasséd around her broom.

She hoisted the riding stick over her head and cackled, her long green nose boasting one tremendous wart.

“Shabby,” as she is know when in costume, joined some of her enchanting friends Wednesday afternoon for a rehearsal in Riverfront Park in North Creek.

This is the second year this group of about 20 witches — and one warlock — has donned hag-like costumes, grabbed their brooms and entertained people all in the name of fun.

“Our whole vibe is that we perform outside and free,” said Jay, who founded the local group based in North Creek.

In 1913, a German modern dancer and choreographer named Mary Wigman started the Witch Dance to bring expression, feeling, emotions and healing to dance.

The coven started practicing in August and offers free performances throughout September and October, leading up to Halloween. They will perform at 11 a.m. Saturday on the Riverfront in North Creek and at 3 p.m. at the Moose Festival in Indian Lake.

They practice twice a week in North Creek. The rules are simple. Come when you can, and do the best you can. And everyone has to be vaccinated.

“When we come together, we create this energy that’s just such a positive force in our life,” Jay said. “When we bring that out to people in the world, it just feels so good.”

The mostly retired ladies also perform at local schools, and the kids go crazy for the costumes and cackles.

“The spirit that it creates everywhere is so beautiful,” said Susan Murante, who calls herself the publicity witch. “People love it, and they get up and dance with the witches when the dance is over.”

The Witches Dance brings just as much joy to the performers, as they hoist their legs in a kickline to the AC/DC hit “Highway to Hell.”

Martha Merchant, also known as “Mama Wolf” because she wears a fur stole around her neck, always wanted to be one of the June Taylor Dancers on "The Jackie Gleason Show."

“I love to dance,” Merchant said, “and this group of women is amazing. It’s a sisterhood that’s incredible.”

When Merchant’s husband fell ill, she continued performing with the witches.

“It got my mind off of my problems,” Merchant said. “And these women are so supportive and loving and caring. I’m not sure I could have gotten through that year without them.”

When her husband passed away, the witches showed up in full force and in costume.

“These witches just surrounded me with hugs and kisses, and it’s indescribable,” she said. “I will be forever grateful.”

Chris Flack, who calls herself “ADKeene,” the lumberjack witch, battled through chemotherapy fighting ovarian cancer last year.

“It was this group that took my mind off the chemo and just helped me get through, and they’re still doing that,” said Flack, decked out in head-to-toe checkers.

She carries an ax called “Babe” instead of a broom.

New to the group this year, Martha Bilsback, whose witch name is “Rosie,” watched a friend dance last year at Basil & Wick’s.

“Suddenly all these witches emerged from the bushes in this fabulous dance, and I said to my husband, ‘I can do this!’” she said. “Hence I am ‘Rosie’ of ‘We can do it’ Rosie the Riveter.”

More witch stories will be posted on the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/gemradiotheatre.

Even though they don’t fly, the witches definitely lift each other up in camaraderie.

“All of these women, these amazing women,” said “Queenie” witch Kathy Maiorana, “are just dedicated to bringing joy and laughter to the community.”