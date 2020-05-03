A shack turned into a blessing for many in Easton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EASTON — Eggs, milk, canned food, diapers and medicine are just a small sampling of what awaits visitors to the Blessing Shack.

Holly Harris said Thursday she originally planned on selling the shed after relocating her CBD business to Main Street in Greenwich.

Instead, she cleaned it out last weekend and started offering food and supplies for the community.

She first stocked it with a few items from around the house and the idea took off.

The converted shed offers people a way to get items they need, without feeling embarrassed.

"It is discreet," Harris said. "Anybody can come 24/7, the light is on, and the door is open."

She said the shack is available for everyone.

She powers the shed through a long extension cord, which plugs in two mini-fridges, one stocked with half gallons of milk and the other with eggs, and a light inside.

A person dropped off a solar light for the area outside in case visitors visit when it is dark, Harris said.