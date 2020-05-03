A shack turned into a blessing for many in Easton

EASTON — Eggs, milk, canned food, diapers and medicine are just a small sampling of what awaits visitors to the Blessing Shack.
Holly Harris said Thursday she originally planned on selling the shed after relocating her CBD business to Main Street in Greenwich.
Instead, she cleaned it out last weekend and started offering food and supplies for the community.
She first stocked it with a few items from around the house and the idea took off.
The converted shed offers people a way to get items they need, without feeling embarrassed.
"It is discreet," Harris said. "Anybody can come 24/7, the light is on, and the door is open."
She said the shack is available for everyone.
She powers the shed through a long extension cord, which plugs in two mini-fridges, one stocked with half gallons of milk and the other with eggs, and a light inside.
A person dropped off a solar light for the area outside in case visitors visit when it is dark, Harris said.
Harris, who has an essential full-time job, checks up on the Blessing Shack in the morning and when she gets home at night, but community members have also done their part.
She said one woman has been dropping off milk, another eggs and others have been coming and going adding more and more.
Harris started out with a lone table and has since had to add more shelving to keep up with the donations.
She also added a chalkboard so people can write items they need, and she can go out and get them.
If people would like to contribute, they can drop items off at the shack and even put them away inside.
Monetary donations can be made in the form of Amazon purchases shipped to her home.
"I just provided the home, the community provided the love," Harris said.
The Blessing Shack is located at 312 Windy Hill Road and can be followed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/BlessingShack/.
Adam Colver is the online editor at The Post-Star. He manages The Post-Star's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and poststar.com. He can be reached at acolver@poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.