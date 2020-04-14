A second person in Warren County has died of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A second Warren County resident has died from coronavirus, Warren County Public Health announced on Tuesday.

Test results also confirmed that seven more people connected to The Pines nursing home have caught the virus. The county is not announcing how many of those individuals are residents, versus workers at The Pines. There are now 30 people sickened at The Pines, including at least three workers. The unit that has the virus cluster is a long-term unit on the third floor, with 40 beds.

The person who died was not a nursing home resident. The individual was from southern Warren County, but the county did not release any other details.

With the seven new cases, Warren County has a total of 69 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Three people remain hospitalized due to the virus.

