FORT EDWARD — There's a new "Rookie" on the police force in Fort Edward, but she's not your conventional officer.
The Fort Edward Police Department has added a police dog to its force, a Labrador retriever puppy that was donated to the department.
The dog, which has been named Rookie, will be trained and handled by Sgt. Dean Watkins, and the benevolence of a local dog breeder, village residents and business owners is helping the program get off the ground.
The small police department and village would have trouble funding the program, but a fundraising effort organized by the Fort Edward Police Benevolent Association helped bring in about $3,000 to get Rookie and Watkins trained and equipped.
Stumpy's Pizza on Broadway helped bring in $1,000 of the donation on its own, Police Chief Justin Derway said.
The dog, now 11 weeks old, was donated to the department by breeders Mike and Ann Thornton, owner of Ladybug Labs in Gansevoort, who learned that the Police Department was exploring the idea of adding a dog for searches and offered a pup from a recent litter.
Watkins went to choose one earlier this summer and quickly settled on the "spunkiest one of the bunch," he said.
Training will start when she is 5 or 6 months old, and the funds that were raised will allow the department to pay for an instructor to come to Fort Edward, instead of sending Watkins and the dog away to school. He said the training will take several months, and it was hoped Rookie will be ready for service early next year.
Watkins said a number of potential names were bandied about, and Rookie was chosen because the new dog is the department's first police dog.
Derway said Rookie will be trained to find people and drugs. With group homes for the disabled and senior citizens in the village, having prompt access to a search dog will help in missing persons cases.
"We have a handful of elderly folks with dementia who have wandered in the past, and having a dog will help in those situations," he said.
The dog will also serve to help with police-community relations and interaction with school students, Derway said.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office and State Police also have dogs stationed in the region, but access to one of them is not always prompt because of scheduling issues.
Fort Edward Mayor Matthew Traver said the Village Board supported the idea, which will benefit the village in a number of ways.
"We think it's a great idea and will be an asset to the community," Traver said. "This community always steps up when help is needed."
