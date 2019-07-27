HUDSON FALLS — As they started their engines, a thunderous roar grew and the ground shook a little as nearly 400 motorcyclists pulled onto Route 4 from the Wayside Inn in Hudson Falls on Saturday morning.
More than a mile long, the single row of motorcyclists, heading north toward Vermont, were part of the 12th Annual Wack’s Make-a-Wish Ride to benefit Make-a-Wish Northeast New York.
“We’ve raised close to $400,000 in 11 years,” said George Sicord, one of the founding committee members of the charity ride. “Last year alone we were just short of $50,000.”
According to Mark McGuire, Make-a-Wish director of marketing, the average wish is $12,000. And after a bit of calculating, McGuire concluded that the Wack's Ride event has provided 90 or more wishes for children.
“They have granted a lot of wishes,” McGuire said. “The generosity of the bikers knows no bounds. This is a huge event, and all the money raised stays in the local region.”
The riders left at 11 a.m., heading north to Fairhaven, Vermont, for a 100-mile ride, slated to wrap up in Queensbury at the Adirondack Bar and Grill for a big party with food, a band and live auctions.
Sicord said the Wack's Ride started 13 years ago with just four motorcyclists and it has now grown to hundreds and hundreds.
“We have a good safety reputation and we have police along the way to help block intersections and keep us in one line,” said Sicord.
According to Make-a-Wish Director of Development Kirsten Broschinsky, who was at the Wayside Inn, Wayside Inn, it was $20 for a bike and $10 for each rider. They did not yet have the final tally of bikes and riders who contributed to the Make-a-Wish effort, she said.
