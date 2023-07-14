Couple finds out how many — and how long — flowers have bloomed in their yard.

HUDSON FALLS — A historic home, nestled just off the main drag of downtown Hudson Falls on Cherry Street brings an annual splash of color to the neighborhood.

“It’s a perennial garden. It’s been here a long time and I think through the years it’s been added on to,” explained Richard Quick, who along with his partner Vincent Giammattei, bought the 160+ year-old home last year.

Documents from that era are spotty, but from what Quick has been able to parcel together through historic records and anecdotes from neighbors, the home was built in 1853 by the Sanborn family and was owned by Samuel Griffith with his wife and daughter, both named Susan.

At some point, the house was abandoned and left to rot.

“Somebody came and stole all the copper,” Giammattei said.

“It was done. I mean it was gutted,” Quick added. “Water coming in, the whole nine yards.”

In 2016 a developer rehabbed the home, and it was briefly lived in by a woman named Agnes. The garden on the property had been tended by its various owners throughout the years, with some of the flowers dating back to the 1930s.

“These people, for the last 70, 80 years have been putting these perennial bulbs in the ground, and it’s just amazing,” Giammattei said. “And it just keeps going.”

When Quick and Giammattei moved into the home last September, there were some late-season flowers still in bloom. But as they worked throughout the winter to make improvements, Quick said they had no idea what was waiting to blossom in the spring.

“No,” he said. “I’m in love with it, but no! I’m blown away all these different flowers. Every one is gorgeous.”

Quick said there used to be a 140-foot pine tree in the back yard, which they had removed along with a couple other smaller trees on the property. With the sunlight no longer blocked by them, he said the back yard of their home has become just as lush as the front.

“There was no garden on the other side of the fence, because of the light. It was just low stuff,” he said. “This just came up on its own.”

Quick said they haven’t planted a single thing in the garden, and everything seen is just a part of the grounds. However he has contributed to the garden by building a pathway, using stones he’d found buried on the property.

Both Quick and Giammattei admitted they were far from “green thumbs," when they bought the house, but they have come to develop an appreciation for horticulture.

“We were ‘No thumbs,’” Quick said. “We never had a garden. It wasn’t our thing. And now we’re into it.”

Giammattei said they frequently use a plant identifier app called “PictureThis,” to help them research what they find in their garden.

“That’s how we’ve learned what’s perennial, what’s a weed, what you’re supposed to get rid of because it’s toxic for the dog, or it’s unhealthy,” he said.

They’ve also gotten helpful tips from neighbors sharing from their experiences with their own gardens.

"People bounce back and forth, and they take cuttings … or they make bouquets," Giammattei said.

“It was like a corner blight for this neighborhood,” Quick added. “Now it’s lifting the neighborhood.”

As the newest caretakers of the nonagenarian garden, Giammattei and Quick are looking forward to many more years of enjoying the spectacle of their new home and being a part of a well-seeded legacy.

“It’s a piece of our history right here on the corner,” Quick said.