A new Glens Falls restaurant raises the artisanal bar

GLENS FALLS — A new restaurant in downtown Glens Falls aims to raise the bar in artisanal food.

Mint, located at 80 Warren St. near Centennial Circle in Glens Falls, celebrated its grand opening on Thursday night in an event hosted by the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The farm-to-table restaurant sources its organic ingredients locally with an array of crafted cocktails.

Mint’s owner, Johanna Von Geldern, believes in the law of attraction in a spiritual sense.

“There’s a quote, I’m paraphrasing, but if you’re in a bad mood when cooking, that negative energy is going into the food — that’s my philosophy,” Von Geldern said in an interview on Friday.

Her belief also applies to where their ingredients are coming from.

“Where was the food grown? Who are the people who touched it? Who’s cooking it? What’s the energy from the kitchen to the server? The whole experience is so much about energy. That’s my business model,” Von Geldern said.

While Mint was open on Friday, it is not 100% functional just yet. The restaurant is understaffed and the menu is limited.

Relying on local, independent sources can pose issues, such as limited stock, inconsistencies and sky-high prices, according to Von Geldern.

“Finding shrimp right now is difficult — well-cut shrimp right now is three dollars a piece, so we don’t have shrimp on the menu at the moment. We don’t have chicken either. Pasture chicken is more expensive than grass-fed beef right now. We have one main purveyor in Vermont that pools from local farms that produces and packages products for restaurants,” she said.

Even still, the menu is shaping up slowly but surely, always with gluten-free and vegan options, and Von Geldern hopes to soon offer charcuterie boards as well as fisherman boards, which will include smoked salmon, anchovies and more.

Chris Kerr, Mint’s executive chef, said on Thursday that the restaurant might go with an Asian flair on certain items or traditional French with others.

“The whole idea is fresh, local, clean eating. We’re not going to have deep-fried french fries here or anything like that; and then were going to expand our horizon and palates and see what the community wants, and grow with them,” he said.

Von Geldern and her family are from Saratoga, and she said there is a “foody movement” happening in Glens Falls, which is what drew her to the city. She had previously owned and operated Sweet Beat Bistro in Cambridge for six years. She said that while it was successful, she needed more traffic.

Von Geldern partnered with Peter Hoffman of Glen Street Associates, who she said was instrumental in finding Mint’s building and shaping the overall vision of the place.

“I think we’re gonna see a continued rise in the quality of restaurants in the area. We have so many super ones in Glens Falls. Mint is only going to add to the beauty of it,” Michael Bittel, president of Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, said on Thursday.

“I think they (Mint) are going to cover a small niche — a small, but certainly growing niche — that’s missing in the region,” Bittel added.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

