A march with a message: Annual walk remembers service members away from home

GLENS FALLS — Bundled-up participants in the 19th annual Christmas Eve Road March honored away-from-home servicemen and servicewomen on a bitter-cold Saturday morning.

The marchers gathered at Cool Insuring Arena, then proceeded north on Glen Street sidewalks, then walked east on Garrison Road under a large U.S. flag and returned on Bay Street sidewalks to the arena.

Transportation along the approximately 4-mile route was available for any walkers making the trek in the frigid temperatures that hovered around 6 degrees.

The march was started and is still led by now-retired Army National Guard recruiter Sgt. 1st Class Arthur Coon, who welcomed marchers inside the arena shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday. Coon honored participants in a number of categories, including furthest traveler and oldest marcher.

“We’re still going to send a message to all those that are deployed that we can get out here, even though it’s only going to be for an hour or so, and think of them and remember them at this time of year,” Coon said to those assembled in the arena.

In his remarks, Coon noted that the march was started “when our soldiers were deployed to Iraq in 2004 ... and we were looking for a way to show those soldiers that we hadn’t forgotten them for the holidays.”

Coon focused some of his remarks on remembering military personnel who are struggling at home, including some lost to suicide, which he said was “a national issue that I believe we can help remedy at the local level.”

He urged those in attendance to make a difference, to “step out of our comfort zones and have some difficult conversations (to) ensure no other young soldiers meet that same fate.”

Coon urged people who know enlisted personnel and veterans to check in with them, have “a meaningful conversation” and practice “active listening” to help them. “Facebook check-ins are too impersonal,” he said.

“You may be the answer, that voice that makes the difference in these soldiers’ lives. Help me get to our next road march without having another soldier’s funeral.”