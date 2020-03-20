A lot off the top: Barber shops, hair salons and tattoo parlors ordered closed
0 comments

A lot off the top: Barber shops, hair salons and tattoo parlors ordered closed

From the Malls going quiet, more offices closing as COVID-19 cases rise across region series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that grooming services will be closed effective 8 p.m. Saturday.

It is his latest executive order amid the fight against the spread of coronavirus to meet social distancing standards.

On Thursday, he ordered non-essential businesses, which include nail and hair salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and piercing facilities, to reduce staffing levels to 25%.

Other services affected include cosmetologists, aestheticians and processes involving laser hair removal and electrolysis. 

In the same executive order, Cuomo waived in-person notarizing. All duties of a notary may be performed via audio-video technology as long as a valid ID is presented via video-conferencing and the person is able to send documents via fax or email the same day.

Download PDF Grooming services executive order
0 comments
1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News