A lot off the top: Barber shops, hair salons and tattoo parlors ordered closed

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that grooming services will be closed effective 8 p.m. Saturday.

It is his latest executive order amid the fight against the spread of coronavirus to meet social distancing standards.

On Thursday, he ordered non-essential businesses, which include nail and hair salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and piercing facilities, to reduce staffing levels to 25%.

Other services affected include cosmetologists, aestheticians and processes involving laser hair removal and electrolysis.

In the same executive order, Cuomo waived in-person notarizing. All duties of a notary may be performed via audio-video technology as long as a valid ID is presented via video-conferencing and the person is able to send documents via fax or email the same day.

