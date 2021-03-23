A long year, but no more fear at Glens Falls Hospital

At the same time, medical providers worried about their own health.

“Those two things put together made this a pretty fearful place,” he said.

The hospital is now seeing more COVID-positive patients at once now than it did through most of last year. But the fear is gone.

“When we hit our peak in the winter, there was no fear in anyone’s eyes,” Wing said. “They had their PPE and they just went into every room” without fear.

They were more confident that they knew how to keep from catching the virus, but it also helped that they knew what to do for each patient.

“We were kind of able to come into a routine,” Wing said. “We knew what each patient needed. That they can change so quickly, we were starting to know what would happen.”

That made a big difference for doctors, too, Fritz said.

“We know we’re going to watch their oxygen levels, but we also know to watch their kidney function, we’re going to prevent them from having a stroke, we’re going to watch their liver enzymes,” he said.