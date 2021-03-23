A long year, but no more fear at Glens Falls Hospital

GLENS FALLS — A year ago today, the first Glens Falls Hospital patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The hospital was ready. Officials had started preparing in January.
But that didn’t make it any easier to have a steady flow of patients severely ill with a virus no one knew how to treat. They walked in, got worse fast and often died. It was shocking — and terrifying, especially because medical providers weren’t sure how to prevent the virus from spreading to the people trying to save each patient.
“We all lived in this unknown and scary state,” said nurse manager Amanda Wing.
The first patient to die was a 95-year-old woman from Moreau. As of March 22, 2021, after a full year of cases, 54 people died of COVID at the hospital.
“We had many sad outcomes,” Wing said.
Doctors felt “powerless” at first, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Howard Fritz.
“The ‘I’m powerless, I don’t know how to treat it’ is especially difficult for clinicians,” he said.
At the same time, they were watching the hospital crisis in New York City in horror.
“Was the virus and the cases going to overwhelm us at the hospital? We saw what happened in Italy and in New York City,” said hospitalist Dr. Sean Bain. “That was a scary thing to think about because we saw other places have that happen, where they had to ration ventilators. That’s certainly not something I had to do in my career.”
At the same time, medical providers worried about their own health.
“Those two things put together made this a pretty fearful place,” he said.
The hospital is now seeing more COVID-positive patients at once now than it did through most of last year. But the fear is gone.
“When we hit our peak in the winter, there was no fear in anyone’s eyes,” Wing said. “They had their PPE and they just went into every room” without fear.
They were more confident that they knew how to keep from catching the virus, but it also helped that they knew what to do for each patient.
“We were kind of able to come into a routine,” Wing said. “We knew what each patient needed. That they can change so quickly, we were starting to know what would happen.”
That made a big difference for doctors, too, Fritz said.
“We know we’re going to watch their oxygen levels, but we also know to watch their kidney function, we’re going to prevent them from having a stroke, we’re going to watch their liver enzymes,” he said.
And even when the hospital had a peak of 40 coronavirus patients in January, opening two units to care for them all, the hospital never got overwhelmed.
“We were all very grateful when it didn’t get that bad,” Fritz said.
But he didn’t expect so many more patients in the second wave. The first wave had a peak of 12 patients. The hospital had 11 patients as of Monday.
“I think we were all a little surprised when the second wave came back (so much higher),” Fritz said. “The last year has aged us more than one year. I think it has taken a toll.”
Belinda Spinner, a 37-year nurse, originally volunteered to do the community COVID tests so that other nurses could stay safe.
“We have a fairly young staff,” she said. “I took that role because I figured I’m the old gal on the block. It was a scary time. We didn’t know what would happen to us or our families. I did the job so others wouldn’t have to.”
Now, she prefers working with COVID patients.
“I love my COVID unit. It’s the safest environment I can be in. It’s controlled. You’re totally prepared for it,” she said.
She is careful because she knows each patient has the virus. It feels safer there than in the grocery store, where anyone might have the virus, she said.
“I don’t wear an N-95 (mask) and gloves and a safety gown when I go into the grocery store,” she said. “I’m totally prepared in a COVID unit, and I feel very, very safe.”
In the future, workers said masks might become more common.
The flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) have been very dangerous in the past in hospitals, said Hillary Alycon, director of Infection Prevention & Control. “Entire units would be taken out because one person came in (with it),” she said. “I think if we mask every winter, we can all but eradicate flu.”
But she isn’t sold on everyone always wearing masks. Microdoses of germs help build children’s immune system. She is more hopeful that people will stop coming to work sick.
“Pre-pandemic, for a lot of us, it was a badge of honor to say, ‘I haven’t taken a sick day in 10 years,’” she said. “We know a new way of life now.”
