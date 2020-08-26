'A long time coming': Glens Falls Center nursing home begins allowing visitations

Visitation began at two local Centers Health Care nursing homes this week, even as one in Essex County faces a coronavirus outbreak.
But officials judged that it was safe to open the doors, cautiously, at Glens Falls Center in Queensbury and Slate Valley Center in Granville. It has been more than 28 days since the last positive test for workers or residents at those facilities, and families have been eager to reunite.
Not that it’s been stopping Manny Comitini, 84, who lives at Glens Falls Center. He found a clandestine way to meet with his son during the pandemic.
“Yeah, I understood it was due to this thing, the virus, whatever you call it, and I accepted it. It was tough,” he said of the order banning visitors. “But we connived and finagled and snuck around to see each other — I saw him outside on the side of the building. I would go out to the gate.”
As he told his story with relish to a reporter over the phone, a worker could be heard in the background urgently asking another worker whether his account was true. He assured the reporter that it had happened.
“It was kind of sneaky, but I like doing sneaky things,” he said. “At this stage of the game, anything that’s not laying around is exciting.”
Secret meetings aside, he was delighted to see his son Monday.
“Not having him around — it’s like missing an arm or a leg because whatever I wanted, he was there for me,” he said. “Having him back, it was like my arms and legs grew back on me. You kids, you can’t imagine.”
Glens Falls Center began visits Monday after warning every family that workers must enforce the strict rules from New York state or risk not being allow to have visitors “for the duration of the pandemic.”
The rules include wearing masks, staying 6 feet apart and absolutely no hugs.
“Of course, it’s hard. The first thing you want to do is run up and hug somebody,” said Administrator Marty Deslauriers. “But baby steps.”
The five months without visits were especially hard on residents who could not understand, or did not remember, why visits were banned.
“But the families — hats off to them — they worked so hard,” Deslauriers said. “The families of those residents who may have some cognitively deficits — they were at the window. They were calling on the phone. Some families had to explain it to their loved ones every day, but they did it. They rallied with us.”
The center has been holding Wednesday night calls with all families to go over the week’s events. Those calls started as a way to update families when coronavirus swept through the facility in April and May, but have continued ever since. On those calls, a big topic has been visitation. The center had to wait until at least 28 days after the last positive test, and any employee testing positive set the clock back to zero.
“We’ve been anticipating this week for a very long time,” Deslauriers said. “It’s so nice to facilitate something that is just a joyous experience. Glens Falls Center has been through a horrible time of grief and mourning. This has been a long time coming.”
The center grieved the loss of 20 residents due to coronavirus, with 75 residents stricken at once.
During that time, relatives stood outside their sick loved ones’ windows. They could enter with protective gear if a loved one was near death, but many residents asked their relatives not to take that risk.
It’s been months since then, but families still couldn’t visit.
“Their only form of community through the pandemic has been phones calls and tablet visits,” Deslauriers said. “Having a conversation with a human, face-to-face, is so much better than over the phone or via FaceTime. We’re so, so excited.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.