'A long time coming': Glens Falls Center nursing home begins allowing visitations

“Not having him around — it’s like missing an arm or a leg because whatever I wanted, he was there for me,” he said. “Having him back, it was like my arms and legs grew back on me. You kids, you can’t imagine.”

Glens Falls Center began visits Monday after warning every family that workers must enforce the strict rules from New York state or risk not being allow to have visitors “for the duration of the pandemic.”

The rules include wearing masks, staying 6 feet apart and absolutely no hugs.

“Of course, it’s hard. The first thing you want to do is run up and hug somebody,” said Administrator Marty Deslauriers. “But baby steps.”

The five months without visits were especially hard on residents who could not understand, or did not remember, why visits were banned.

“But the families — hats off to them — they worked so hard,” Deslauriers said. “The families of those residents who may have some cognitively deficits — they were at the window. They were calling on the phone. Some families had to explain it to their loved ones every day, but they did it. They rallied with us.”