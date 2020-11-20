A lack of tests could limit in-person school

She explained that, if the area was classified yellow, Lake George would have two weeks to obtain testing supplies, get consent and randomly test about 180 students and staff.

“Please be aware, as of today, Warren County Department of Public Health Services is recommending that schools close and go fully remote if/when they are in a yellow zone,” she warned.

Hartford schools Superintendent Andrew Cook offered a similar warning in a letter to parents.

“It is likely that the district would not have the resources to comply with the testing requirements and we would be forced to transition to fully remote instruction,” he wrote, before adding, “As a district, we understand how important it is for students to be in school."

In Granville, where schools Superintendent Thomas McGurl was the first to openly describe the problems facing school districts, staff are trying to line up testing supplies.

“We are currently working with the Washington County Department of Health and our school’s medical provider to explore all options that would allow us to continue to follow our current model of instruction,” McGurl said in a message to the community, posted on the school district’s website.

Hudson Falls Intermediate School