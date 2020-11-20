A lack of tests could limit in-person school

School officials want to keep holding in-person classes, but they’re worried that if cases rise significantly, they could be forced by a lack of testing supplies to go virtual.
If Warren or Washington counties were to have a seven-day average positive test rate of 3.5%, the area would become a “yellow” zone under the state’s new hot spot strategy. In yellow zones, schools can hold in-person classes, but only if they test 20% of the staff and students every week.
That would require every school to get hundreds of tests. In a recent conference call with Warren County Health Services, health officials told the superintendents they don’t have that many tests right now.
In that conference call, Health Services advised superintendents to go to all-virtual school if the area becomes a yellow zone.
The counties are very far from that level right now. Warren County’s seven-day positive test rate is 1.1% and Washington County’s is 1%.
Saratoga County is at 2.3%, and Essex County is at 1.1%.
None of the counties in the Capital Region has hit 3%, much less 3.5%.
“If we get to a microcluster (yellow) classification, we will have much greater community spread occurring than we have now,” said Warren County spokesman Don Lehman.
He confirmed that Health Services advised superintendents to go virtual if the area hits yellow zone classification.
“Keeping schools open for in-person learning in a yellow zone requires extensive testing capacity that Warren County doesn’t have, though receipt of more COVID test kits could expand the testing capacity to a point where some or all of those testing needs could be met,” Lehman said.
Superintendents responded to the news by pleading with families to stay home for Thanksgiving.
“We are all working hard to maintain in-person learning. Your ongoing support is appreciated. As a community, each of us needs to maintain sound health and safety practices: Limit travel, limit exposure, wear a mask and socially distance,” wrote Ticonderoga schools Interim Superintendent Cynthia Ford-Johnston. “Together we can make a difference and maintain in-person learning.”
She emphasized that talk of going all-virtual after Thanksgiving was a rumor, and district officials intend to remain open for in-person instruction.
Lake George Superintendent Lynne Rutnik told parents the district would likely have to cancel in-person learning if the area becomes a yellow zone.
“YOUR actions as a family — and OUR actions as a school community — have kept our schools open for in-person learning ... That’s why we implore you to keep up your guard against COVID infection,” she wrote.
She explained that, if the area was classified yellow, Lake George would have two weeks to obtain testing supplies, get consent and randomly test about 180 students and staff.
“Please be aware, as of today, Warren County Department of Public Health Services is recommending that schools close and go fully remote if/when they are in a yellow zone,” she warned.
Hartford schools Superintendent Andrew Cook offered a similar warning in a letter to parents.
“It is likely that the district would not have the resources to comply with the testing requirements and we would be forced to transition to fully remote instruction,” he wrote, before adding, “As a district, we understand how important it is for students to be in school."
In Granville, where schools Superintendent Thomas McGurl was the first to openly describe the problems facing school districts, staff are trying to line up testing supplies.
“We are currently working with the Washington County Department of Health and our school’s medical provider to explore all options that would allow us to continue to follow our current model of instruction,” McGurl said in a message to the community, posted on the school district’s website.
Hudson Falls Intermediate School
A bigger risk to school districts right now is a coronavirus case that requires many teachers and staff to quarantine. That closed Hudson Falls Intermediate School, and now the closure has been extended.
Originally, students would have returned to in-person classes on Nov. 24, getting two days in before Thanksgiving break. Now they will not return until Nov. 30.
A week ago, the district reported to the state that one student at the intermediate school and one student at the primary school had tested positive, requiring a wave of quarantines that stopped the reopening of the intermediate school.
Extending the closure by six days suggests that someone else has tested positive, but the state database has not been updated yet.
“We know that every day our students learn in our buildings is precious," Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter wrote in a message to the community.
In the meantime, he emphasized that school is continuing.
“Fourth and fifth-grade students should check their Google Classroom each morning for assignments, and communicate with their teacher. The same rules of the classroom apply to students whether they are at home or in school. We expect students to follow the Tiger Way each and every day!” he wrote. The school mascot is the tiger.
Friday’s statistics
- Warren County reported one new case, for a total of 464 confirmed cases since March, and five recoveries, for a total of 394 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 35 people currently ill, two of whom are hospitalized. One of the hospitalized patients, a person in their 60s who caught the virus in the community, is still in critical condition. The new case is a personal care worker who is believed to have been infected by a client. Every client has been notified and quarantined by Health Services.
- Washington County reported three more cases, for a total of 390 confirmed cases since March, and three recoveries, for a total of 350 recoveries. There are 27 people currently ill, and none of them is hospitalized. Two of the new cases were people in quarantine, and one caught the virus through unknown community sources.
- Saratoga County reported two more deaths, for a total of 23 deaths since March. No further details were available. There were 82 new cases, for a total of 1,826 confirmed cases. There was one recovery, for a total of 1,428 recoveries. There are 375 people currently ill and 12 are hospitalized, one fewer than Thursday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include two Moreau residents (for a total of 13) and three Wilton residents (for a total of 21). Still ill: 11 Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, five town of Saratoga residents, two Schuylerville residents, two South Glens Falls residents and 18 Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported three new cases, for a total of 197 cases since March, and one new hospitalization, for a total of two. One of the new cases is a resident at the Elderwood Uihlein nursing home in Lake Placid. There are 23 people currently ill, two of whom are hospitalized.
- Great Meadow Correctional Facility still has two inmates ill, and 16 are still ill at Washington Correctional Facility.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported two coronavirus patients and Saratoga Hospital reported nine, with three in the ICU.
For Thursday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported 202 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.9%. The goal to controlling the virus is to test widely enough to keep the positive test rate under 1%. Yellow zone restrictions could be imposed if an area reaches a seven-day average of 3.5%.
- Warren County is at 1.9% and Washington County 1.5%.
- From highest to lowest: Greene County was at 2.9% with four new cases; Saratoga County was at 2.8%; Columbia County was at 2.7% with 16 new cases; Albany County was at 1.8% with 84 new cases; Rensselaer County was at 1.5% with 38 new cases; and Schenectady County was at 1.3% with 14 new cases.
- Statewide, 5,468 people tested positive Thursday, an overall positive test rate of 2.66%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 4.55% and the state without the hot spots had a positive test rate of 2.15%.
- There were 2,348 people hospitalized with coronavirus Thursday and 32 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
