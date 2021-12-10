Families gathered for the Have Yourself a Hovey Holiday event at Hovey Pond Park in Queensbury on Thursday. Participants added their own ornaments with messages of goodwill to the tree and sang holiday songs. The annual event is hosted by Queensbury Parks & Recreation.
A Hovey Holiday
