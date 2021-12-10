 Skip to main content
A Hovey Holiday

Charlie Soprano, 4, of Queensbury, takes in the lights of the Christmas tree at the Have Yourself a Hovey Holiday event at Hovey Pond Park in Queensbury on Thursday.

Families gathered for the Have Yourself a Hovey Holiday event at Hovey Pond Park in Queensbury on Thursday. Participants added their own ornaments with messages of goodwill to the tree and sang holiday songs. The annual event is hosted by Queensbury Parks & Recreation.

Mia Fisher, 4, of Queensbury adds his ornament to the Christmas tree at the Have Yourself a Hovey Holiday event at Hovey Pond Park in Queensbury on Thursday.
Austin Fisher, 7, of Queensbury adds his ornament to the Christmas tree at the Have Yourself a Hovey Holiday event at Hovey Pond Park in Queensbury on Thursday.
