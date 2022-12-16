A ho-hum snowstorm cancels schools on Friday, but leaves little on the ground

By Friday morning, most area residents didn't see much snow accumulation on the ground, but schools still closed and some homes were without power during the storm.

The National Weather Service on Friday was showing a winter storm warning in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday. The forecast predicted only 1 to 3 inches of accumulation in Glens Falls on Friday, but the snow is expected to continue with another 1 to 3 inches overnight into Saturday until around 1 p.m. Only an additional half an inch of snow is anticipated over the weekend.

According to the National Grid power outage map as of 4 p.m. Friday, 1,537 customers in Warren County were affected by power outages, but service was expected to be restored by 6 p.m. Several outages were reported near the towns of Queensbury, Warrensburg, North Creek, Chestertown and Hague.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that the state is well prepared for the several inches of snow expected in some areas over the coming days. During a briefing in Albany, she said there's also a chance that strong winds could topple power lines.

School closings on Friday included Cambridge and Cambridge Head Start, Chestertown Head Start, Corinth, Fort Ann, Fort Edward, Glens Falls Head Start, Granville, Greenwich, Hadley-Luzerne, Hartford, Hudson Falls, Hartford, Johnsburg, Lake George, North Warren, Queensbury, Prospect Center in Queensbury, Putnam, Salem, Warrensburg, Whitehall and St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School in Glens Falls.

The Glens Falls City School District closed early at 11:15 a.m., with no after-school programs and canceled parent-teacher conferences. Crandall Public Library also closed early at 1 p.m.

Charles "Chic" Wilson, owner of Willard Mountain Ski Area in Easton, said he loves getting new snow — but on Friday afternoon he said the type of snow that was falling might actually delay Saturday's opening.

"We are ready to go and this storm actually is a little bit of a hindrance to us, not that we ever complain about natural snow, but it does affect the opening," he said.

Thick, heavy snow on top of groomed terrain can be tough to ski in, and Willard caters to little kids, he said.

The current plan is to open at 10 a.m. Saturday, but Wilson said skiers and riders should check the website www.willardmountain.com/ before venturing out to make sure grooming is has been done.

Wilson said snowmaking weather has been pretty good lately, allowing the mountain to open about a week earlier than last year. He joked, however, about how this snowstorm is actually causing some problems.

"Welcome to New York," he said with a chuckle. "Who'd have thought. But it's still a better start than we've had in a couple years."

An additional inch of snow is possible in the morning on Saturday before the storm moves out. The high temperature will be 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Freelance writer David Blow and the Associated Press contributed to this story.