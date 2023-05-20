WILTON — The Wilton Heritage Society, housed in in the former Wiltonville Methodist Episcopal Church, celebrated the unveiling of its new roadside historical marker Saturday with a ceremony attended by past and present historians, town supervisors, and State Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville.

“It’s good now that you have a Wilton historic museum there, because spirituality and remembering your history is extremely important,” Tedisco said.

Tedisco referenced the recent announcement by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, in which Murthy declared loneliness and isolation to be a national health crisis.

“The mortality impact of being socially disconnected is similar to that caused by smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, and even greater than that associated with obesity and physical inactivity,” Murthy’s report reads. “And the harmful consequences of a society that lacks social connection can be felt in our schools, workplaces, and civic organizations, where performance, productivity, and engagement are diminished.”

Tedisco said that is why places like the Wilton Heritage Museum are so important — to experience the shared history of a community.

“You’ve got a place to come and socialize and see your history and talk about it and interact as people,” he said. “Technology is great, but our history has taught us some other things to.”

The initiative to have the marker installed started more than a year ago, by former Wilton Town Historian Karen James.

“Apparently, New York state, many, many years ago, stopped funding (roadside historical) signs,” James said. “So if you want an historic marker, it has to come from the community itself.”

James explained that the William G. Pomeroy Foundation seeks to give grant funding to communities specifically for the installation of historic marker signs.

“One of the things they require is a lot of documentation. We had to be able to prove that the Wilton Heritage Society actually owned the museum. How they came to acquire it,” James said. “That’s the really cool part, we were able to provide all that documentation.”

The historic building was built in 1871, on land donated to the church by Dr. J.W. Marshall and his wife, Helen. As the church’s congregation merged with others in the area, the century-old structure was gifted to the community in 1971, in order to house the historical society’s museum.

“That means that this building was built right after the Civil War, let that sink in for a moment,” said Diane Matuszewski, Wilton Heritage Society president. “This building has been standing 152 years, and last year we had the foundation inspected, and we were assured that its gonna be here for another hundred years.”

Wilton Town Supervisor John Lant and firmer supervisor Roy McDonald both spoke about the importance of not only maintaining the presence of the historical society, but carrying the social history of Wilton on in the future.

“It’s so important to remember the past so we know our future,” Lant said before reading a statement from Saratoga County Historian Lauren Roberts. “The sign will now be on permanent display letting those who drive or walk past it know that history happened here.”

“I have three kids, all of them grew up here and now they’re all over the place,” McDonald added. “But they know where they came from. And as we stand here, more and more people are gonna come, and you know what, they’re gonna want to see that for their families, and this is the place to do it.”

The new marker will act as an important piece of public outreach for the museum. And hopefully, will draw more people in to discover “a jewel” of upstate New York.

“I couldn’t think of a better town in New York state,” James said. “It’s golden here.”