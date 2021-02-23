A gift of nature awaits: Cambridge Community Forest members prepare for opening to public by fall

“We’re working with a few individuals on a plan,” Bouplon said.

The forest management advisers include a forester on ASA’s board of directors and others with experience in forestry. The land has been logged before, but “there will be no major timber harvesting any time soon,” she said. Instead, ASA will manage the stands and host forestry education programs for the community.

“A lot of people can relate it to their own woods,” she said.

The trails and grounds committee has drawn the most interest. The land is crossed by old logging roads and trails. “We may have to reroute some trails” to avoid wet areas, Bouplon said, and the committee may create others. Trails will be cut wide enough for two people to walk together, to prevent brushing up again foliage where ticks are lurking.

The goal is to create trails over the summer and have “at least one or two ready for boots” by the fall, Bouplon said.

Some of the roads and trails cross the forest’s boundaries. Part of the committee’s job will be to mark those points so people don’t trespass on neighbors’ lands, Bouplon said.