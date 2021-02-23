A gift of nature awaits: Cambridge Community Forest members prepare for opening to public by fall

CAMBRIDGE — Although the Cambridge Community Forest is open only to wildlife this winter, committees are preparing for a public opening later this year.
About 26 people attended a Zoom meeting at the end of January to organize a friends group and set a committee structure for the 144-acre forest, said Renee Bouplon, associate director of the Agricultural Stewardship Association.
Another eight to 10 people were interested but unable to attend that night.
“I expect it to be a fairly robust group of people,” Bouplon said.
The land preservation group bought the hillside land in April 2019 from a local family that had owned it for many years.
The group on the call set up five committees: forest management advisers, advisory, trails and grounds, education, and fundraising and communications. A parking task force is charged with finding interim and permanent parking for visitors.
The Agricultural Stewardship Association is best known for preserving working farmland through conservation easements, but working forests also fall under its mandate.
ASA bought the land, in part, as a site where it could demonstrate sustainable forestry practices, Bouplon said.
The steep west-facing hillside wouldn’t be ideal if ASA were only interested in timber revenues, but it includes seven distinct stands of woodlands, representing all the forest types found in the area, said Ethan Rubenstein, ASA’s project manager.
“We’re working with a few individuals on a plan,” Bouplon said.
The forest management advisers include a forester on ASA’s board of directors and others with experience in forestry. The land has been logged before, but “there will be no major timber harvesting any time soon,” she said. Instead, ASA will manage the stands and host forestry education programs for the community.
“A lot of people can relate it to their own woods,” she said.
The trails and grounds committee has drawn the most interest. The land is crossed by old logging roads and trails. “We may have to reroute some trails” to avoid wet areas, Bouplon said, and the committee may create others. Trails will be cut wide enough for two people to walk together, to prevent brushing up again foliage where ticks are lurking.
The goal is to create trails over the summer and have “at least one or two ready for boots” by the fall, Bouplon said.
Some of the roads and trails cross the forest’s boundaries. Part of the committee’s job will be to mark those points so people don’t trespass on neighbors’ lands, Bouplon said.
The forest is within walking distance of Cambridge Central School and much of the village. Teachers at the school have taken students there for years for field science outings. ASA plans to continue that tradition.
The education committee includes some CCS teachers, Rubenstein said. Bouplon said the group also wants to engage a local nursery school and Head Start center.
ASA recently received a grant from the Charles R. Wood Foundation to install a sensory trail for children pre-K to grade 2, Rubenstein said. Landscape design students from the Conway School in Northampton, Mass., will help design the trail.
“We want it to be usable by different parts of the community,” Rubenstein said.
The fundraising and communications committee will help raise money, secure donations of materials and do outreach. Once it has a budget for the forest, ASA wants to create a stewardship fund and may get some revenue from timber harvesting, but the fundraising committee could raise money for specific needs, Bouplon said. The property will stay on the local tax rolls.
“That’s important to ASA and the community,” Bouplon said.
That committee will also help with outreach and promotion. Plans call for an informational kiosk at the entrance. The forest has its own Facebook and Instagram accounts, and committee members could take responsibility for posting, said Katie Jilek, ASA’s communications and outreach manager.
The parking task force will need to find places for visitors to leave their cars before the forest opens, Bouplon said. There’s no parking area now, and because the neighborhood at the entrance is residential, ASA doesn’t want people parking on the street. Eventually there will be a permanent designated parking area.
“We’ve had some preliminary conversations with landowners,” Bouplon said.
ASA received a grant last year from the Land Trust Alliance to repair a bridge at the entrance to the forest. The bridge structure, concrete abutments with steel girders, was designed to carry logging vehicles.
“It’s in great shape,” Bouplon said, but the plank deck “has seen better days.” ASA selected a contractor, Moy Enterprises of Greenwich, to replace the deck, improve the guardrails and install a fence to keep motorized vehicles off the land. “That will take about two months to complete,” probably starting in April, Bouplon said.
“The goal is after the first year, ASA could step back a bit and let the committees manage the forest,” Bouplon said. “The community has skills and talents and experience. We’re thrilled about the enthusiasm for the project.”
Rubenstein said he hopes to start scheduling committee meetings in the beginning of March.
“There’s still time to get involved,” he said.
He can be reached at ethan@agstewardship.org or 518-692-7285.