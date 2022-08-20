A full fair returns to Washington County after pandemic pullback

EASTON — Tents were up, workers were assembling vendors’ booths, and carnival rides waited in a staging area Wednesday afternoon at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

After a pandemic-canceled 2020 fair and a somewhat scaled-down fair in 2021, fair co-manager Rebecca Breese expected the 2022 edition to be bigger and better than ever.

The county’s signature event opens at 5 p.m. Monday and ends Sunday evening, Aug. 28.

“We’re up more than 200 exhibitors overall,” Breese said. “We’ve had an increase of more than 200 entries in domestic arts alone.”

The domestic arts department includes crafts such as quilting, cooking, knitting, photography, and flower arranging.

“People took up crafts during the COVID shutdown and I wasn’t sure the trend would last, but it looks like it has,” she said.

Another area that’s up is equestrian events.

“We have three tents of saddle horses,” Breese said. “That’s the most ever to be exhibited here.”

Breese gave some of the credit for the increase in saddle horse competitors to fair director Lynn Horton, who started a monthly “Gymkhana Under the Lights” at the fairgrounds in 2021. A gymkhana is a skills competition for riders and horses. Scott Keyes will run the gymkhana during fair week.

Special events during the fair include livestock judging throughout the week, demolition derbies starting at 7 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Sunday, the WCF Rodeo at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the biggest attraction of all, the NYPTA sanctioned tractor pulls at noon and 7 p.m. Saturday.

For the younger competitors, the popular kids’ pedal tractor pull will return this year at 11 a.m. Saturday. A kiddie version of the demo derby, the Power Wheel Derby, will debut at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Kids from 3 to 8 years old, driving battery-powered toy cars, will vie to pop balloons on the other cars.

There’s no extra charge to watch the special events. Unlike some fairs, where admission to an event like the rodeo would be extra, “we are a one-price fair,” Breese said. “The rides are the only things that’s additional.”

And, of course, the fair food. The fair boasts 31 food vendors, some with multiple locations, selling everything from lemonade and barbecued chicken to pickle pizza and deep-fried Oreos.

The 4-H food booth, a fair mainstay, will offer daily specials, including some old favorites such as its cold plate, Breese said. The 4-H leaders milkshake booth will be right across Broadway.

“Our vendors take great pride in what they do,” Breese said. Many return year after year.

That goes for entertainers too. Crowd favorites Adirondack Fiddlers, Circus Incredible, and Hog Diggity Dog will return, along with newcomers The Living Zultar and the Niagara Down Under Kangaroo Experience.

“So many people reached out to us about Zultar,” Breese said. The fair directors decided to invite him after experiencing his fortune-telling and comedy act at the Big E in Massachusetts.

As a fundraiser for a new show barn, the fair kicked off a Friends of the Fair brick garden in 2021. The landscaped walkway in front of the County Bounty Building displays inscribed bricks from fair supporters. The fair received orders for another 70 bricks over the winter, Breese said. A new granite bench honors fair President R. Harry Booth and his wife JoAnne Booth.

This year’s theme is “Growing With the Fair,” Breese said. The theme embraces more than agriculture.

“Being a nonprofit, we’re trying to keep as much business as we can in Washington County,” Breese said. “We can find a lot of what we’re looking for in-house. How many family businesses are impacted by what we do here?”

General admission tickets cost $15 for adults and $45 for a week pass. Kids 13 and under and active duty military enter free. Veterans with ID pay $7 on Thursday. Senior citizens age 62 and older pay $7 on Wednesday.

Entrance tickets can be bought online at washingtoncountyfairny.square.site and at the gate. Discount ride tickets are available at the same website until Monday. During the fair, regular price ride tickets will be sold on the midway.

Visit www.washingtoncountyfair.com for more information.