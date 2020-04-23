A fourth Warren County nursing home resident dies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more Warren County residents have died of coronavirus, the Warren County Public Health office announced on Thursday.

One was a nursing home resident who was hospitalized. He died Wednesday at Glens Falls Hospital. The other person died at home.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors extended its sincerest condolences to the loved ones of the residents who died.

In total, eight Warren County residents have died from COVID-19, including four nursing home residents and one person at an assisted living facility.

Also, eight more people have tested positive, Warren County reported, for a total of 115 confirmed cases. Four people are hospitalized, and two of them are in critical condition.

