A fourth Warren County nursing home resident dies
A fourth Warren County nursing home resident dies

Warren County

Warren County announced two more deaths and eight more cases of coronavirus Thursday.

Two more Warren County residents have died of coronavirus, the Warren County Public Health office announced on Thursday.

One was a nursing home resident who was hospitalized. He died Wednesday at Glens Falls Hospital. The other person died at home.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors extended its sincerest condolences to the loved ones of the residents who died.

In total, eight Warren County residents have died from COVID-19, including four nursing home residents and one person at an assisted living facility.

Also, eight more people have tested positive, Warren County reported, for a total of 115 confirmed cases. Four people are hospitalized, and two of them are in critical condition.

