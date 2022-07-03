A fine, fine Fourth: Pops concert in the park celebrates Independence Day

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls is the smallest city in the U.S. that supports a full symphony, Mayor Bill Collins said at Crandall Park on Sunday.

Collins was speaking to thousands of attendees at the Summer Pops Concert, an annual event presented by the Glens Falls Symphony.

In its 22 years of existence, the concert has been a community favorite that brings families of all different walks of life to celebrate the nation's independence.

"I also want to thank the children who are here," Collins said.

New to this year's event was the Youth Arts Experience, a slew of art activities for children, made possible by a collaboration between the community's leading arts organizations: World Awareness Children's Museum, The Chapman Museum, The Hyde Collection, Crandall Public Library, the Wood Theater and Ticonderoga's We Are Instrumental.

After the mayor's speech, the symphony kicked off with the patriotic "Star-Spangled Banner" to an attentive audience, followed by an equally patriotic set list that included "American Salute" by Morton Gould, "Hands Across the Sea" by John Philip Sousa, "West Side Story" by Leonard Bernstein and more.

"This year’s theme is about all the amazing work that our community has done, especially in the past two years, to lift each other up. We will be recognizing some hometown heroes, and giving recognition to service clubs like the Glens Falls Rotary Club, which has been serving our community for 100 years," said Jennifer Brink, executive director of the Glens Falls Symphony.

Headed by Maestro Charles Peltz, the orchestra is comprised of professional musicians from all over the Northeast.

Upright bass player and orchestra member Ray Bohn has been performing at the pops concert with the orchestra since 2012, and is still impressed by the immense support from the community.

"You might think this isn't the biggest area, but you have around five to six thousand people who attend, so you still get that old-school small-town community but a really big event," Bohn said.

A recurring theme of Sunday's event was supporting the children.

Dave Lebel of the Rotary Club of Glens Falls had a table set up with children's books alongside Bill Osborn of the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund.

"We want kids to read. The only way to do that is to make books as available as possible," Osborn said.

The two organizations have partnered to distribute around 18,000 books a year throughout the community.

"I was told when I started this that it wouldn't fly," Osborn said.

Osborn has since been successful in creating different book-sharing stations throughout the area.

Now, Osborn has help from the Rotary Club in servicing and replenishing the various book stations.

"We have 23 people doing what one 78-year-old guy used to do," said Lebel, who is also the co-chair for the Ben's Book Station.

The stations are based on an honor system; people may borrow a book and bring it back. Lebel said that if it becomes a family favorite, they can still keep it and the memorial fund would replace it.

There are six book stations in Glens Falls alone. There are others in Brant Lake, Chestertown, Fort Ann, Granville, Hudson Falls and other places.

A sense of patriotism can also be celebrated in other ways: classic American-made cars were lined up along the edge of Crandall Park near Glen Street.

An array of vintage cars ranging from the 1920s to the 1970s were on display near the entrance of the park.

Queensbury town Supervisor John Strough, who is part of the Cooper's Cave Auto Enthusiasts Club, was at the event with his 1929 Model A Ford.

Strough's tan model of car is a product of American competition leading up to the close of the 1920s.

During the decade, Ford was looking to create a car that could compete with Buick and others after Ford's previous Model T was surpassed by other brands.

Strough said it was a long and drawn-out debate between Henry Ford and the company's board as to what that car would look like.

The Model A turned out to be Ford's second most successful car after the Model T.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

