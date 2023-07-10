GRANVILLE — In 1972, a toddler named Howard “Hodgie” White died unexpectedly. At the time, Hodgie’s death was ruled an accident, despite a series of abuse allegations, but new evidence led to a reexamination of the case in 1994.

Hodgie’s father, David J. Pope, was then convicted in the death of the child, and in 1995, he was sentenced to 25 years tolife at the Sing Sing Correctional Facility, where he died in 2012.

After Hodgie’s death in 1972, David Pope and Hodgie’s mother, Mae White, were married and had several more children, all of whom suffered at their father’s hands and spent time in and out of foster care. They were time and time again, returned to a torturous environment.

Mike Pope, the youngest of the children called his time with David “sheer hell.”

“You lived in fear every day. You didn’t know when the next slap was coming, or kick, or stomp,” Mike said in a recent interview. “Basically, if he hit you and you fell down, he’d stomp on you.”

Mike Pope said he was locked in a cellar and denied soap to bathe.

“Growing up, I had to hunt, fish for my own food. I ate a lot of stuff I shouldn’t have eaten,” he said. “Bugs, snakes, lots of squirrels, rabbits, (and) birds.”

Given time, and with the help of professional counselors, Mike Pope said he’s come to a certain level of understanding regarding his father’s abuse.

Mike Pope is an active member of a Facebook group called Hodgie’s Hope, which was started by Tom and Connie Aiken to connect victims of abuse with each other and with outside support systems.

Tom Aiken was the investigator who helped to put David Pope behind bars in 1994. He and Connie wrote a book together, published earlier this year, entitled “Now They Lay me Down to Rest.”

Mike Pope said he hopes telling his story, and working with the Aikens promoting their book, will bring greater awareness about abuse, how it affects families, and how it can be hidden in plain sight.

“For him to do the things he did,” Mike said of his father, “he had to have some screws loose upstairs. So I can almost — I wouldn’t say forgive him for it — but I can understand, kind of.”

In his opinion, however, his mother is guilty of a far worse betrayal.

“My mother could have stopped it and chose not to,” he added. “She knew he killed her son, and she continued to have kids with him.”

Mike Pope said his parents never talked much about Hodgie, and Mike himself didn’t think much about his brother until after his father’s trial in 1994.

“We knew we had a brother who died, and we were told the same thing everybody else was — he swallowed a chicken bone,” he said.

In the book, the Aikens allege that county health and service officials were negligent and worked to cover it up, in multiple cases. In Hodgie’s case, the negligence contributed to his death.

Mike Pope added that he and his siblings were continually returned to his abusive parents.

“I told Child Protective Services workers, teachers at school…, guidance counselors … doctors, law enforcement police officers in Granville, and nothing was done,” he said. “I was told several times, ‘We need your sister to come forward,’ because she was being sexually abused.”

Mike Pope said his and his brothers’ cries for help were actually cast as the problem.

The doctor’s report said “it wasn’t the parents, it was the kids who were punks that didn’t want to listen to their parents. Point blank,” he said. “I can remember that like it was yesterday. We’d go to court, they’d throw us in a foster home for a month or two, then ship us right back home.”

With no one listening to him, he felt trapped and isolated, Mike Pope said. “You feel like, no matter what you do, it’s wrong. It takes its toll,” he said. “There is no escape. It’s all up here (pointing to his head), and it’s all in here (pointing to his heart). To this day there’s no escape.”

In 1994, Mike Pope’s sister, Nellie finally came forward with allegations regarding her father’s sexual abuse. It was an investigation into those allegations that uncovered new testimony about David Pope’s involvement in Hodgie’s death.

By that time Mike Pope was 18 years old. He had moved out of the house and he said his relationship with his father had gotten better, only to have it ripped away by Aiken’s investigation.

“At that time, I’d finally got what I’d fought for. I’d finally got acceptance from my father. All of a sudden he gets arrested and it just took a big part of me,” he said. “I hated Tom for a long time. Deep down I knew he was right, but I hated him for a long time.”

Mike Pope was so emotionally wrought over his father’s conviction that he had a hard time reconciling what had happened to Hodgie.

“It took me a long time to go to the cemetery because I didn’t want to blame Hodgie … for losing my father,” he said. “I know what (my father) did was wrong and he needed to be punished. But in my heart I still love him and still want him here.”

When David Pope died in prison in 2012, Aiken arranged for Mike Pope and his sister to see their father’s body before it was cremated.

“He was still psychologically controlling us in a way,” Mike Pope said at the time. “This man controlled us from the day we were born until the day he died. To put this to rest we had to see the body.”

On the Hodgie’s Hope Facebook group, Mike Pope tells his story and that is mixed with the facts surrounding Hodgie’s death as detailed in the Aikens’ book.

It is a message of hope and healing.

“Be strong and don’t give up. You’re not alone, and eventually someone’s going to be there to help you. It may not be today, it may not be tomorrow,” Mike Pope said. “If we can help one parent realize what they’re doing is wrong, how it affects their child; and change, then it’s a success.”

Progress has been made.

At the time of Hodgie’s death, then-Washington County District Attorney Philip Berke, who prosecuted the case, was very vocal about how uncooperative the Department of Social Services was.

“They weren’t cooperative at all and were advised (by the department counsel) not to give the district attorney’s office information at all,” Berke said in an earlier report by The Post-Star. “I had a lot of concerns about that.”

Berke lobbied which led to the creation of laws requiring mandatory reporting of child abuse by certain professionals who come in contact with children. Counties are now required to create Child Protective Services agencies, and a hotline was set up for child abuse reports.

At 47, Mike Pope is a father and a husband himself. He said it has taken him a long time to learn how to let his guard down enough to allow others into his life.

“One thing I wanted in my adult life and never got, I’m never going to get, was just, ‘I’m sorry,’” he said. “No big explanation, no, ‘Why this, why that,’ just, ‘I’m sorry.’”

He credits his wife, Julie, with having the compassion and the patience which allowed him the time to finally start accepting love. Now, he’s even able to draw from his experiences and the help he’s received from others to break the cycle of abuse he suffered.

“The whole, ‘history repeating itself’ is a crock of sh-t,” he said. “If (my father) had the same help that I’d had, would he have been a better person? I don’t know… There’s times when I stop and think I can do better, or be a better person, but it’s easier said than done.”

On June 21 this year, more than 50 years after Hodgie’s death, a eulogy was held for him at his grave site in the North Granville cemetery. Mike Pope, his wife Julie, and their son Braedyn where joined by friends, including Tom and Connie Aiken.

“The title of the book is, ‘Now They Lay me Down to Rest,’” Tom Aiken said during the ceremony. “We’re hopefully giving him that peace and that release that he so much deserves.”

Although Mike Pope has also found a measure of peace with his past, he said he’s still fighting for justice regarding the massive neglect alleged in Aiken’s book, neglect, which he says destroyed multiple lives.

“I’ve had lawyers tell me there’s too many people involved, too much time involved. So there’s nothing they could do,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, New York State owes me a life. Actually they owe me two.”