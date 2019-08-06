GLENS FALLS — Cool Insuring Arena will be a stop on A Day To Remember's Degenerates Tour on Nov. 9 with I Prevail and Beartooth.
The pop-punk band has hit No. 1 on Billboard's rock charts multiple times and their most recent album involved heavy hitter producers from bands such as Black Flag, Rise Against and NOFX.
Tickets start at $35.50 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. They can be purchased at the Cool Insuring Arena box office or online at www.coolinsuringarena.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.