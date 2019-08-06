{{featured_button_text}}
A Day To Remember

Glens Falls will be a stop on A Day To Remember's Degenerates Tour on Saturday, Nov. 9, with I Prevail and Beartooth. 

 Photo courtesy of Max Dengler Photography

GLENS FALLS — Cool Insuring Arena will be a stop on A Day To Remember's Degenerates Tour on Nov. 9 with I Prevail and Beartooth. 

The pop-punk band has hit No. 1 on Billboard's rock charts multiple times and their most recent album involved heavy hitter producers from bands such as Black Flag, Rise Against and NOFX.

Tickets start at $35.50 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. They can be purchased at the Cool Insuring Arena box office or online at www.coolinsuringarena.com

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments