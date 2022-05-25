A day after Texas school shooting, area school leaders focus on security

A day after the mass shooting in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 19 students and two teachers, some local school leaders spent the day communicating with their district residents and ramping up security measures.

"See something, say something," is the underlying theme that is prompting many districts to tighten up safety protocols and bolster security.

"See something, say something," refers to anyone who witnesses suspicious and concerning behavior and the need to take action and communicate with the appropriate officials.

"I've been talking with the public all day, and listening to their concerns. They want to be more involved in public safety training," Fort Ann Superintendent Justin Hoskins said.

"We were already looking at increasing our security staff before the tragedy — additional security resource officers."

Hoskins said the increase in security staff will most likely happen at the beginning of the next school year.

He also said that the district has an emergency response team on standby, which includes a school psychiatrist.

Queensbury Union Free School District Superintendent Kyle Gannon posted a statement on the school's website saying that the district will be collaborating with the state Education Department on increasing safety measures.

"This collaboration includes creating detailed safety plans, secured vestibules with multiple security checkpoints, license scanners that check the offender registry for anyone who attempts to enter the buildings, and our full-time school resource officer who has a strong pulse of the happenings in our district," according to the message.

Superintendent Michael Healy of Argyle Central School District said that the school will be implementing additional security measures as well.

He said that there was a time when people in Argyle generally thought this kind of tragedy couldn't happen in a small community, but the feeling has changed in recent years. There is more caution and fear, Healy said.

While many school leaders in the area mentioned ramping up additional security measures and making sure all students and staff feel safe is important, there were also calls for more accountability in the country's leadership.

"We all need to be more vigilant, but there's only so much a community can do," Healy said. "One thing I think that should be pointed out is that school shootings is a national issue. There have been about 27 school shootings in this country this year. We need our federal elected officials to do something about it."

SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy said on Wednesday: “We are all heartbroken about another tragic act of violence. We expect to be able to attend school, grocery shop, attend services and any other normal daily activity without the threat of such senselessness. More must be done.”

Meanwhile, the Glens Falls City School District posted tips on Facebook from the Fred Rogers Institute on how to support children when faced with dire news.

Tips to be "be mindful of what students see and read in the news" and "it’s OK if you don’t know an answer to the child’s question. You can let them know, 'I wonder about that, too' and that you will share as you learn more" were posted on the school's Facebook page.

Students at South Glens Falls Central School were giving and receiving "free hugs," organized by sports coach Jason Spector. A sign that read "Free hugs — love is greater than hate" was placed near the entrance of the school.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

