A crossing delayed: Whitehall grad has been stuck in Canada since March 2020

LANAUDIÉRE, Quebec — She misses her favorite coffee mug the most.

And her mountain bike, pasta maker, jerseys, skis, snowshoes, wedding album, address book and perfume collection.

Liza Smith-Vedder misses her things.

Smith-Vedder, who graduated from Whitehall, has been living in Canada since the day before the border shut down between the United States and its neighbor to the north in mid-March of 2020.

What she thought would be a three-month stay at her wife’s home outside of Montreal has lasted 20 months.

“It’s very odd to be in your house and have no items that reflect yourself or your history back at you,” Smith-Vedder said. “I do not understand Marie Kondo (the organizing consultant and author). You cannot feel at home if you look around and there isn’t a photo, if there isn’t anything older than three months old.”

Smith-Vedder was still a newlywed after marrying Josée Lamoureux, who lived and worked in Canada. Smith-Vedder was living and working in Burlington, Vermont, and the two saw each other on the weekends.

“She lives 60 miles north of Montreal,” Smith-Vedder said. “I live 60 miles south of Montreal.”

Smith-Vedder was in the process of filling out the paperwork for residency in Canada, but hadn’t completed it when her wife told her she heard the border was going to close.

“She calls me on March 13 and she says, ‘I think you’ve got to come up here. I think they’re going to close the border, and nobody knows what’s going to happen,’” Smith-Vedder recalls. “At this point, I have no paperwork. We’re married, but I’ve got nothing because we haven’t finished this application.”

Oscillating between panicking and packing, Smith-Vedder made her bed, cleaned up her apartment, which she shared with a roommate, and found her immigration documents and birth certificate.

“At the time,” she recalled, “my worst case scenario was, ‘It’s closing immediately and I could be there for a few months. March, April, May, June.’”

She grabbed only casual clothes to be able to work remotely.

“I grabbed a pair of jean shorts and some short-sleeved T-shirts because I thought this could go into early summer,” she laughed.

She also grabbed all the hand sanitizer in the house and made a quick stop at Bath & Body Works to pick up more. She packed the dog’s food, some knitting yarn, a couple of books and her briefcase.

It took Smith-Vedder about 15 minutes to pack up items for what she thought would be a few months stay in Canada with her wife, who had just healed from a broken leg.

She had crossed the border many times, but never really brought a lot of personal items since that is frowned upon.

“If you’re married and you’re working on becoming a Canadian resident, you don’t bring stuff to make it look like you’re moving,” she said. “So I was always really careful about that.”

Two hours after her wife’s phone call, Smith-Vedder crossed the border at Saint-Armand.

Her wife wasn’t around during the work week, so Smith-Vedder was left alone in an unfamiliar house with just her rambunctious puppy, Benson.

“My biggest regret is that I didn’t pack anything comforting, sentimental, nothing,” she said. “So I just felt so decontextualized, and I felt so ripped out of my world that this whole place felt alien.”

Their home was in a region with a lot of retired people, none of whom were eager to socialize during a pandemic.

“They put a barrier around our town and you couldn’t pass in and out of it without a pass from work that said you were allowed to leave,” she said. “Meanwhile, I have no paperwork, my IDs say I live in Vermont, I have green plates on my car.”

People near her didn’t speak English and spoke a dialect of French called Québécois, which she found very difficult to understand. Toilet paper was in short supply, even though there was a toilet paper factory in town.

She felt like she was living in a somewhat familiar Airbnb. Shopping for new clothes became a horrible chore.

“You just do not realize how many clothes you have stacked up over the years until you’re trying to replace it,” she said. “Even though I have spent thousands of dollars on clothes over the past two years, I still always feel like I’m missing something.”

She lost a friend to COVID-19 in New York City. She missed her family ferociously. Hoping the border would open was futile.

And the “maybes” were killing her.

“Oh, maybe it’ll happen in time for my birthday. Maybe it’ll happen in time for summer vacation, and I can go hang out with my niece and nephew. Oh, maybe it’ll happen in time for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas,” she said. “It doesn’t help. You need things to look forward to in life, but they have to be things you have some control over.”

After about six months in Canada, she realized she no longer had to translate road signs to find her way to the dog park. It was starting to feel more like home.

Now that the border is open, she still can’t cross it due to an immigration issue. You can only be in Canada for six out of 12 months unless you ask permission. When she couldn’t cross the border during COVID, she did get that permission.

“I have been in process with immigration to be a permanent resident for over 15 months now,” she explained. “But it turns out that the offices were closed for a bunch of COVID.”

There’s a massive backlog. She is at the end of the process, but still waiting.

“They may tell me no, they may tell me yes, but I’m legally here until I hear back one way or the other,” she said, pausing. “Unless I leave. If I leave, my application is null and void.”

She is not willing to take the risk.

Her wife, however, is allowed to cross into the states. They are planning to send her on a collection trip soon to gather some of Smith-Vedder’s personal items.

“The terrible thing is my closet was full of dirty clothes when I left,” she said. “Like definitely laundry day was that weekend.”

She is eager to get her hands on her guitar, wedding album and her favorite coffee mug.

She is also looking forward to friends and family visiting her in Canada.

“I would pay people to come see me. Just let me know your rate, seriously,” she laughed. “It’s so nice to see Americans and be able to make a joke that somebody gets. It’s more foreign here than you realize. It’s definitely another country.”

