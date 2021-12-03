A community's special place: East Whitehall Brick Church

WHITEHALL — Carl Loomis pulled out his flashlight to see the ornate writing on the side of the wood stove inside the East Whitehall Brick Church. He noted the detail in the rolled steel and the name P.D. Beckwith on the side.

“I remember sitting around this stove for Sunday school,” said Donald Perry, who used to attend weekly services at the church with his family.

The two Round Oak stoves are the only way to heat the 195-year-old East Whitehall Brick Church, which stopped offering regular services in 1966.

But before that, the church was a part of life for the farming families on the eastern side of Whitehall, where old barns and silos still dot the landscape. Today, many of the farms are owned and run by new Amish neighbors.

Loomis remembers when he used to walk from his family’s farm to Sunday services at the church back in the late-1940s and early-1950s. Directly across the road sat a one-room schoolhouse, which held its Christmas pageant at the church every winter.

Mr. Beckwith, the milkman, used to deliver chocolate milk to students at the school, and a traveling dentist used to care for the farm kids’ teeth. They had to walk to a nearby house for water.

“I went two years to the Brick Church School that was across the road,” recalled Ann Keys. “That was a little schoolhouse, one-room schoolhouse. We had an outhouse on the porch.”

She attended the school for first and second grade starting in 1954. There were only two other kids in her class.

“There was no kindergarten, so I never went to kindergarten,” said Keys, a retired kindergarten teacher. “I made up for it later.”

Her great-grandparents lived in the brick farmhouse, which you can see from the church. They deeded part of the cemetery to the church.

The church’s original organ was removed from the church during the winters — to protect it from mice — and Keys’ grandparents kept it in their house. The inside of the organ is signed by those who performed work on it. One signature is from 1931.

“When I was a kid, my grandfather used to bring us here to put flowers on his parents’ graves,” said Keys, whose maiden name is Bartholomew. “So it goes way back, way back in my family.”

Generations of Bartholomews attended the church and many are buried in the cemetery next door.

The church now holds only one service a year — on the second Sunday in August. It was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the 46th service in August 2021 was well attended.

It’s like a homecoming and reunion for descendants of the original church families.

“There are people that just come every year out of tradition,” Keys said.

Keeping tradition aliveThe church building, itself, was completed on April 16, 1826, at a cost of $1,600.

In May of 1873, the Society of the Methodist Church of East Whitehall bought the land for $50 from Simeon B. Merriam and his wife, Mary. In September of that same year, a picket fence was completed around the Brick Church and adjacent cemetery.

Herbert and Harriet Bartholomew sold more land to the church for $1 in 1923.

It is considered the oldest Methodist Episcopal Church in Washington County. It was in regular use until 1966.

The Brick Church building was considered an example of American Methodism in the area. It was also a prime family gathering spot and place of worship for the early settlers of East Whitehall, according to information provided by the Washington County Historical Society.

The church is a jewel of well-preserved early American design and construction with antique interior fixtures, including the gas lighting and the two functioning Round Oak wood stoves.

The adjacent carriage sheds are thought to be the oldest standing in New York state.

The church was out of use for a decade, when, in 1975, a group of friends and former church members decided to restore the church, its grounds and cemetery to preserve its history in time for the country’s bicentennial and the church’s 150th anniversary.

An article written by Edward Hamilton in 1975 quotes Claude Perry, a member of the association and grounds caretaker for the cemetery.

“Vandalism, says Mr. Perry, including bullets fired through a front door which lodged in an interior door, has been a problem in recent months,” Hamilton writes. “Gravestones have been over-turned and broken, including some very heavy ones which must have required considerable effort and determination on the part of the vandals.”

Some of the gas lamps were also stolen.

Regardless, Perry was confident that efforts to save the Brick Church would be successful. And they were.

Lynn Enny remembers the restoration. It was completed just in time for her wedding in 1976.

“This church was really falling apart,” said Enny, who eventually baptized her two daughter at the church as well.

Enny, whose maiden name is Bartholomew, has many relatives buried in Brick Church cemetery. She is now the president of the Brick Church Cemetery Association.

All of the details were copied exactly when the church was restored, right down to the hand-painted angels that guide a golden cross at the center of worship. The slate roof and cornices were repaired. And the ancient sheds that once accommodated horse and carriages were repaired.

As the association starts thinking about the church’s 200th anniversary in 2026, they continue to perform upkeep on the slate roof and address any issues that arise. Mowing the cemetery is their largest expense.

The church is maintained solely through donations. And the trustees handle a lot of the maintenance and repairs themselves.

Loomis’ unofficial title is “clerk of the works” for all the odd jobs he performs. He’s happy to help maintain the church that once served as the center of his neighborhood.

“Sometimes when you get older,” Loomis said, “you value the past more than you do when you’re younger.”

Gretta Hochsprung can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

