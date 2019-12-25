A Christmas of community giving and good food

“You get people who do not have any place else to go and those who don’t have any family around, so they come to the breakfast,” Bartholomew said. “Some people feel they have to volunteer in order to come, but really we welcome everyone. It’s a great fellowship opportunity.”

Not to mention that New York Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, stopped by to wish diners a "Merry Christmas."

For 11 years, the event's food was catered by Frank and the late Carol Schaeffer, who owned Gold Star Catering in Glens Falls. But this year marked a new page for the community breakfast in the Schaeffer's absence.

According to Bartholomew, Carol Schaeffer passed away a few days after last year’s breakfast.

“Morgan and Company prepared the food,” he said.

Bartholomew credits the late Rabbi Richard Sobol of Glens Falls for helping get the event off the ground over a decade ago.

“He was very active with Hometown Thanksgiving,” Bartholomew said, adding that he had shared with Sobol his dream of offering a Christmas breakfast. “I told him I was worried about getting enough volunteers. And he said, ‘For the first few years we (the synagogue) will provide the volunteers.’”

And they did.