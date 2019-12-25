A Christmas of community giving and good food

GLENS FALLS — Bands of sun streaked across Christmas morning, warming rooftops and walkways and welcoming over 200 holiday diners at Christ United Methodist Church in Glens Falls.
“It was tremendous,” said organizer Ed Bartholomew, who first started the Glens Falls Community Christmas Breakfast. “The great weather cooperated … between volunteers and attendees there were about 275. There was a wonderful turn out.”
Now in its 12th year, the annual complimentary breakfast has drawn over 2,000 diners to its Christmas-scented space over the seasons.
And on Wednesday morning, just after 9 a.m., the brightly decorated tables quickly filled with families, friends and individuals who were treated to a truly homemade breakfast of French toast with local maple syrup, ham, sausage, bacon, cheese quiche, baked goodies and bagels.
“There was a diversity of people.” Bartholomew said. “This year people even came from Whitehall, Warrensburg and Greenwich to enjoy the experience. And others were here looking for a good meal. It is a community gathering and there are many who look forward to the meal.”
One woman saved a bit of her breakfast for her dog, who quickly devoured his sausage treat while others left with stuffed bags of bagels and fruit to enjoy later in the day.
“You get people who do not have any place else to go and those who don’t have any family around, so they come to the breakfast,” Bartholomew said. “Some people feel they have to volunteer in order to come, but really we welcome everyone. It’s a great fellowship opportunity.”
Not to mention that New York Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, stopped by to wish diners a "Merry Christmas."
For 11 years, the event's food was catered by Frank and the late Carol Schaeffer, who owned Gold Star Catering in Glens Falls. But this year marked a new page for the community breakfast in the Schaeffer's absence.
According to Bartholomew, Carol Schaeffer passed away a few days after last year’s breakfast.
“Morgan and Company prepared the food,” he said.
Bartholomew credits the late Rabbi Richard Sobol of Glens Falls for helping get the event off the ground over a decade ago.
“He was very active with Hometown Thanksgiving,” Bartholomew said, adding that he had shared with Sobol his dream of offering a Christmas breakfast. “I told him I was worried about getting enough volunteers. And he said, ‘For the first few years we (the synagogue) will provide the volunteers.’”
And they did.
But since then, the number of volunteers continues to grow.
"I was flooded with calls," said Judy Caimano, who coordinated the volunteers for the first time this year.
The Caimano family — husband Matt and their children — has been volunteering for the breakfast for six years, with the sisters-in-law joining them for the first time this year.
"It was incredible," said Judy Caimano. "They (people wanting to help) were still calling yesterday."
The volunteer tasks are divided among the volunteers with some working the food line, some waiting on tables and others serving guests drinks or dessert.
"There are key people who have been doing it every year," said Caimano. "They know everything and are essential."
Pianist Ray Agnew, who is 12 for 12, provided music along with local country legends Al & Kathy Bain who have performed at all but two of the previous breakfasts.
On Christmas there was complimentary breakfast in Glens Falls and complimentary dinner in Lake George; The annual Lake George Community Christmas Dinner, hosted by Caldwell Presbyterian Church.
Provided by the Inn at Erlowest, the dinners were served inside the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Canada Street at 4 p.m.
According to the organizers, residents living alone or in small families were especially encouraged to come to share dinner and fellowship on Christmas Day.
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.