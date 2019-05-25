{{featured_button_text}}
The Victory and Peace Monument

The Victory and Peace Monument in Glens Falls' Crandall Park was created by artist Bruce Wilder Saville, who served in the military during World War I.

John O’Neil put his Army uniform back on to lead the Crandall Boys Savings Club in the line of march of the Glens Falls Memorial Day parade in 1919.

O’Neil, a soldier in National Guard Company K who had been gassed in a “big drive” of World War I, was among about 30 war veteran graduates and current members of Crandall Boys Savings Club that marched in uniform in the parade.

Philanthropist Henry Crandall founded the club, which aimed at teaching the values of work ethic, temperance and savings that Crandall credited with his personal success.

Each of the 100 boys between 16 and 21 in the club opened savings accounts. For any boy who saved $37.50 by age 21, Crandall would add $62.50 to bring the balance up to $100.

In today’s money, the $100 of 1913 would be worth $2,581.

Savings Club

Members of the Crandall Boys Savings Club in Glens Falls. 

Crandall, who died in 1913, could not have known that many of those he assisted would be turned from boys to men on the battlefields of Europe.

Others from the club that marched that day included Dewey Miller, who had been gassed in the war, and Stephen Miller, who had just been released from the hospital.

Miller would graduate from the club with his $100 check on June 27, 1919.

A few other club graduates and members had not yet arrived home from Europe.

It was the first time that a Glens Falls Memorial Day Parade featured veterans of three wars.

“This year Memorial Day has a greater significance than ever before,” The Post-Star editorialized.

It was a Memorial Day to recognize the survivors, not just the casualties, of war.

“It is fitting that all citizens of the country should on this day, Memorial Day, pay honor to the memory of the veterans who are gone and pay honor to those who are living,” the paper said.

A handful of “feeble and tottering” Civil War veterans rode in automobiles along the route that started at the intersection of Church and Maple streets and proceeded along Warren, Glen and Union streets to Bay Street and on to City Park.

“In the hearts of these veterans burns as much courage and patriotism as when they sprang to the defense of their country, more than a half century ago. These fires are unquenchable even by time.”

Spanish-American War and World War veterans — “the youthful warriors of the greatest war in the history of the world” — also marched.

“The world knows how well they performed their task. Many of them are home, but there are many who will never come home, who are sleeping the last sleep in Flanders Field, in the Argonne forests, in other parts of France and Belgium.”

Forty-nine men from Warren County, 65 from Washington County and 70 from Saratoga County died during military service in the war, according to the World War I Roll of Honor published by New Horizons Genealogy.

At City Park, Spanish-American War veterans decorated the new World War honor roll sign.

“And so … this country turns aside from its industry, from its business, from its money gathering, to pay tribute to the soldiers and sailors, living and dead, who have fought to keep the liberties of this great American people and the people of other nations inviolate. Great is the honor which the heroes of these three generations brought to America and Americans.”

For some World War veterans, the road back to normalcy had twists and turns ahead.

O’Neil, the Crandall Boys Savings Club graduate, took a caretaker’s job at Glen Lake while he recuperated physically.

He built new cement steps at My Choice cottage, crafted a decorative sign to hang in front and distinguished himself at gardening.

“His potato patch is fair to look upon and as to his cabbage patch, it can’t be beaten,” The Post-Star reported.

Other disabled soldiers found work through the Red Cross for the summer at Seagle Music Colony in Schroon Lake.

“Most of these men are waiting to enter the vocational training provided by the government, and will work at the lake until arrangements for the courses are completed,” The Post-Star reported.

Many World War veterans had suffered emotional wounds.

In Hudson Falls, only three of more than 200 World War veterans marched in the village’s Memorial Day parade.

“The statement made so often since the armistice was signed that the boys of the late war are anxious only to forget the awful scenes and hardships beyond the seas was brought forcibly to mind during the observance,” The Post-Star reported.

Sources: The Post-Star Feb. 6; May 25, 29, 31; June 13, 21, 28; July 19, 1919.

