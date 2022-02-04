A 'busted forecast' leads to less snow than expected

The Glens Falls region had less snow accumulation Thursday into Friday than what was expected.

Some areas around Glens Falls saw an accumulation of between 8 and 10 inches, while Johnsburg received 15.3 inches of snow.

While it may not come as a surprise that areas such as North Warren got more snow than the Glens Falls area, weather forecasters expected the rain and snowline to travel further south. This wasn't the case.

"We knew it was a tough forecast because we weren't sure where that sleet and snowline was going to end up. That 50/50 sleet and snowline precipitation went further north than we expected, and so the Glens Falls area didn't get as much snow as we thought it would," meteorologist Brian Whitley said Friday. Whitley is operations manager for Glens Falls-based Weather Routing Inc.

"If you're expecting a 15 to 20 inch snowfall — which we did on Wednesday — but you only get around 7 to 8 inches, that's a busted forecast. We didn't think the sleet would go as far north as it did," Whitley added, referring to the Glens Falls region.

As of Friday morning, Glens Falls and Queensbury saw around 6 to 7 inches of snow, which was on the lower end of the forecast.

Warrensburg got about 10 inches. Hartford, Granville and other parts of Washington County got approximately 6.4 inches of snow as of Friday morning.

Saratoga Springs and other parts of Saratoga County had only 2 inches.

This latest snowstorm beat the last one by a couple of inches, which brings the total amount of this year's snowfall to about 20 inches altogether — still significantly lower than the average of about 38.

Fortunately, this means there have been very few power outages in the area.

"We've had some scattered issues across the greater Capital Region," Patrick Stella of National Grid said.

"Very few power outages in the Glens Falls area. There's been under 20 cases in the last 24 hours," Stella said Friday afternoon.

While excessive amounts of snow or high winds aren't bringing down power lines, the real risk is for drivers on the roads, where there's about a quarter to half-inch of ice build-up.

"We have seen some motor vehicle accidents that can sometimes hit our equipment," Stella said. "That certainly does affect the system, but not on a widespread basis."

Public works departments have been hard at work clearing main roads, and while many of the sidewalks are still packed with snow, everyone is chipping in to help make all modes of transportation possible.

"I just walked in to work from near Glens Falls Middle School to downtown (Glens Falls) on plowed side streets and shoveled sidewalks, easy going the whole way," Glens Falls resident Cathy DeDe posted on social media earlier on Friday.

Glens Falls Superintendent of Public Works Tom Girard has asked city residents to help his department by parking their cars off city streets so that plows can get through and remove snow more effectively.

Residents who have sidewalks in front of their homes are also reminded to clear these sidewalks after snowstorms. This is according to city code, and failure to not do so regularly can result in tickets and fines.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0