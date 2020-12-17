'A big one' drops more than 3 feet of snow in some parts of region

Washington County is under a state of emergency after a nor’easter dumped more than 3 feet of snow on some parts of the county Wednesday night into Thursday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a state of emergency order for 18 counties, including Washington County and Saratoga County in this region, shortly before noon, just hours after Samuel Hall, the chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, issued an emergency order of his own for the county.

“We have thousands of personnel and pieces of equipment engaged in operations throughout the state and will continue to do everything we can to help communities until the job is done,” Cuomo said. “In the meantime, I am urging all New Yorkers to stay home and avoid any unnecessary travel so snowplows and road crews can clear roads as quickly and as safely as possible."

Parts of the county saw more than 3 feet of accumulation before the storm made its way out of the area around noon.

Greenwich reported 38 inches. Salem saw 35 inches and Hartford had 30 inches of accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.

In Salem, a barn at Ray View Farm collapsed due to the weight of the snow, trapping dozens of animals inside.