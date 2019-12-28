A behind the scenes look at 'Lake George on the Water'

GLENS FALLS — As Lake George visitors come and go, there is a sometimes invisible backbone to the community that keeps things going from season to season.
There are the hotel workers, the chefs, the dishwashers, the boat makers, the historians, the ships' captains.
And in a newly released series of mini-documentaries, these often overlooked but critical links in the lake's legacy tell the story of their connection to the waters they love unconditionally, during sub-zero winters, budding springs and tourist packed summers.
"We thought, wouldn't it be fun to do something about the water of Lake George and behind the scenes of Lake George," said Todd DeGarmo, head of the Crandall Public Library Folk Life Center, to a packed audience on Thursday.
DeGarmo explained, before showing the stitched together series, "Lake George on the Water," that they wanted to gather a grassroots, behind-the- scenes story of the lake.
So, along with budding filmmaker daughter Hannah DeGarmo, who now lives in Brooklyn, and some library staff, they filmed the stories of the lake for three weeks this summer.
"The editing ran up through the end of November," said Hannah DeGarmo, who directed "Lake George on the Water."
The newly released series was actually an outgrowth of a pilot project, "Battenkill Inspired," said Todd DeGarmo.
"It is a 30-part mini-series of two-minute vignettes," he said, adding that it features artists, historians, poets and fly fisherman in the Battenkill Valley. "The question to them was, 'you live in this place, what is it about the Battenkill that inspires you'"
To create "Battenkill Inspired: The Flow of Creativity, Ingenuity and the River," DeGarmo said they put together a team of people, naively thinking they could make a video.
"We said, 'let's do this.' We bought some cameras, got some recording equipment, some volunteers and library staff and we went out and did it," he said. "As part of that, we had a grant from Lake Champlain Heritage Network to put those videos on touch screen kiosks that went back into the Battenkill Valley. There is a little kiosk in a bakery in Cambridge, the Garden Works up in Hebron."
Additionally, DeGarmo and crew created a social media campaign on the library website.
"The Lake Champlain Network asked, 'what are you doing next? We want to give you a grant,'" DeGarmo said, laughing.
And that's when they came up with the "Lake George on the Water," concept.
In the mini-documentaries, the creators gathered the historical and personal stories of the lake.
There's the story of the hotel workers in the 1920s and their $5 a week salaries. There are stories of the laundry workers who ironed the table linens and bedding with a flat iron that had been heated on a hot stove. There are the local people whose families have been living on the lake for hundreds of years like the Mohican steamboat captain Bill Gates, a seventh generation resident.
"I feel like I am one link in a long chain," Gates said in the film.
The "Lake George on the Water" series chronicles the rich Native American legacy of the Abenaki people, the story of a sunken bateau, of the Fort William Henry Hotel, the historic Lake George marathon in freezing conditions and the history of the women's retreat, Wiawaka.
There are tales of the African American folk singer Tedd Browne, the Lake George Camp for Boys, a steamboat builder, a weaver, photographer, Y Knot Adaptive Sailing, a storyteller and more.
"This could have been 100 videos long," said Hannah DeGarmo. "Lake George is massive with a lot going on ... we had a great team of historical researchers who were looking into the Folk Life Center's archives."
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.