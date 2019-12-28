A behind the scenes look at 'Lake George on the Water'

"It is a 30-part mini-series of two-minute vignettes," he said, adding that it features artists, historians, poets and fly fisherman in the Battenkill Valley. "The question to them was, 'you live in this place, what is it about the Battenkill that inspires you'"

To create "Battenkill Inspired: The Flow of Creativity, Ingenuity and the River," DeGarmo said they put together a team of people, naively thinking they could make a video.

"We said, 'let's do this.' We bought some cameras, got some recording equipment, some volunteers and library staff and we went out and did it," he said. "As part of that, we had a grant from Lake Champlain Heritage Network to put those videos on touch screen kiosks that went back into the Battenkill Valley. There is a little kiosk in a bakery in Cambridge, the Garden Works up in Hebron."

Additionally, DeGarmo and crew created a social media campaign on the library website.

"The Lake Champlain Network asked, 'what are you doing next? We want to give you a grant,'" DeGarmo said, laughing.

And that's when they came up with the "Lake George on the Water," concept.

In the mini-documentaries, the creators gathered the historical and personal stories of the lake.